Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Welcome Baby No. 3

Ryan Lochte's latest news is worthy of a gold medal.

The Olympic swimmer, 38, and his wife Kayla, 31, welcomed baby girl Georgia June on June 21, according to Us Weekly.

"[We're] thrilled. We are so excited," the real estate agent told the outlet ahead of the birth. "Ryan is such a great dad; I can't wait to see him as a father to 3. He's so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."

"I am excited as well," she continued, "[but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let's just say. It makes for a good balance."

The newborn joins Ryan and Kayla's son Caiden, 6, and daughter Liv, 4, in the Lochte family. And as luck would have it, Georgia's older siblings also have June birthdays, a fact the parents pointed out when they announced in December that their family was growing.

"Lochte baby #3 on the way," they wrote on Instagram at the time, "in June again of course!"