Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Welcome Baby No. 3

Ryan Lochte's latest news is worthy of a gold medal.
The Olympic swimmer, 38, and his wife Kayla, 31, welcomed baby girl Georgia June on June 21, according to Us Weekly.
"[We're] thrilled. We are so excited," the real estate agent told the outlet ahead of the birth. "Ryan is such a great dad; I can't wait to see him as a father to 3. He's so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."
"I am excited as well," she continued, "[but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let's just say. It makes for a good balance."
The newborn joins Ryan and Kayla's son Caiden, 6, and daughter Liv, 4, in the Lochte family. And as luck would have it, Georgia's older siblings also have June birthdays, a fact the parents pointed out when they announced in December that their family was growing.
"Lochte baby #3 on the way," they wrote on Instagram at the time, "in June again of course!"
Back in January, big brother Caiden even helped his parents announce that they're having a baby girl by spelling out the letters.
Over the next few months, Kayla continued to give social media followers glimpses into her pregnancy journey, such as by posting photos of her baby bump and the little one's green and pink nursery.
"We're in the final stretch with around 9 weeks to go," she wrote in part of an April Instagram post. "My mind hasn't fully grasped I will be a mom of 3! We haven't seen her face in any of the ultrasounds either, so I just keep imagining who she will look like.. who am I kidding, my kids all look like Ryan."
Baby Georgia's arrival came just a few days after Father's Day 2023, and Kayla paid tribute to Ryan with a heartfelt message.
"HAPPY FATHERS DAY @ryanlochte," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the 12-time medalist and their children. "Our kids are blessed to call you DAD. We love you!"