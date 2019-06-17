Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby Girl Liv Lochte

She's here!

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday, June 17. The overjoyed parents announced the news on Instagram. In the picture, the Olympic gold-medalist cradles their newborn as their eldest child Caiden Zane Lochte meets his little sister. "Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4," the dad shares.

Kayla adds, "Liv Rae Lochte you're so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden's reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible."

The Olympic swimmer and his wife announced in November that they were expecting baby no. 2. Lochte shared a sweet family photo on Instagram of himself holding an ultrasound while Reid carries their son. Caiden got into the spirit of it all and lifted up his shirt and looked down at his belly in the picture.

"BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020," he captioned it.