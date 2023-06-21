DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Baby Boy’s Name and First Photo

Watch : DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy's newborn hit his cue.

So much so, that the baby boy made his entrance into the world just in time for Father's Day. The couple is now ready to celebrate their son, born June 18, by sharing his name and first photo with the world.

"Rio John Chmerkovskiy," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post June 21. "Born~6.18.2023. 8.6 oz and thriving!"

The caption continued, "We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you."

They noted that their son Shai, 6, "is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good XO."

The post accompanied a photo of baby Rio lying with his eyes closed and sporting a beige outfit with a matching beanie and pacifier.

As for how the Dancing With the Stars pros landed on the moniker?

"We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute," Peta, 36, told People June 21. "It's a perfect complement to our long surname!"