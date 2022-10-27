Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Update on IVF Journey With Peta Murgatroyd

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gives Update on Wife Peta's IVF Journey

On or off the dance floor, Maksim Chmerkovskiy has Peta Murgatroyd's back.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro, who will appear on the Oct. 29 episode of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, and his wife have been open about their plans to give 5-year-old son Shai a sibling. Though the first round of their in-vitro fertilization journey was unsuccessful, Maks exclusively told E! News that they have not given up on trying for another baby—even if it means taking a step back and looking at other options.

"We still want a family that's bigger than what we are," Maks shared. "We are still going to continue attempts and we'll see what happens, regardless of the fact we're going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be."

He added, "This is not over for us."

Recalling how it was "difficult to watch" Peta go through the IVF process, the 42-year-old feels it's now more important than ever to be candid about the experience. After all, Maks said they received an outpouring of support from people in a similar situation after going public with their struggles.