Kim Kardashian Makes Rare Comments on Paris Robbery Nearly 7 Years Later

Watch : Kim Kardashian FEUDS With "Diva" Kourtney Kardashian

Content warning: This story discusses robbery at gunpoint and fear of rape.

Kim Kardashian is feeling a glimmer of hope after her Paris robbery.

The Kardashians star—who was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in 2016—offered rare insight into how the scary incident has changed her during the June 22 episode.

Last fall, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana gave Kim a stunning cross necklace (which they noted was not Swarovski) as a thank you present after she served as creative director of their Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2023 show.

"This is beautiful. You guys!" she told them backstage, as seen in the Hulu episode. "This is like the nicest piece of jewelry I own. Because I lost it all."

Kim, 42, explained in a confessional, "After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry. I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me, it was such a—I didn't know I was ready for that experience and what that meant, but I was. I was ready to, like, give it up."