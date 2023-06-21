Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Costars Give Rare Glimpse Into His Generous On-Set Personality

Watch : Mission Impossible Stars Gush Over Working With Tom Cruise

There's no one in Hollywood—or the world for that matter—like Tom Cruise. Just ask any of his Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One costars.

In fact, Simon Pegg, who has known Cruise since first working together in 2006's Mission: Impossible III, revealed that behind his movie star status, the 60-year-old is the most caring co-worker he's ever had.

"Of all the mist of stuff that's around him, in the center of that mist is a generous, sweet guy who looks after everybody," Pegg exclusive told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the June 21 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "He leads from the top down. And he's kind of inspiring to be around. There's no one else like him, he's the last movie star of the old kind."

Pegg even revealed Cruise has been just as warm and friendly since the moment they were first introduced nearly two decades ago.

"When I first met him, it was my first time to Hollywood," he noted. "He came to set the first day we met, he immediately made me feel very welcome, very at home, was incredibly generous."

As Pegg stressed, the Top Gun: Maverick star couldn't be grounded—despite his star power.

"Over the 17 years that we've been friends, I feel lucky to get to see a part of him that everyone else wants to see, which is just the guy," Pegg continued. "And he is just a guy. He's an extraordinary guy. He's a guy who feels the obligation to the audience to risk his life for them to kind of entertain them."