Billie Eilish Shares How Body-Shaming Comments Have Impacted Her Mental Health

Billie Eilish would like you to stop commenting on her body, thank you very much.
The Grammy winner is sharing insight into the toll it's taken on her mental health after years of being subjected to body-shaming comments and criticism over her appearance.
"It's tough, man," she told Vogue in an interview published June 20. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about […] I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."
While the 21-year-old clarified that she's a lot more comfortable in the skin she's in, this hasn't always been the case.
"I like myself more than I used to," Billie continued, "and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls--t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonabitch."
And as the "bad guy" singer notes, it's hard to be judged when she's still figuring out her style.
"I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish," she explained, "and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, 'You know what, I'm allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it.'"
Billie said she's experimenting more with her fashion to play up other aspects of her personality. As she put it, "I'm also feminine, and I'm also sexy, and I'm also cute, and I'm also just like, none of the above, and I'm just me."
So, how exactly does she block out all of the negativity surrounding her appearance? While it's sometimes hard to shake off the negative comments, she sets aside self-care time.
"I like to take baths," the musician shared. "Honestly, I play a lot of games on my phone, and it makes me feel really good. But it's really hard, you know? I've had a rough time, TBH, and I'm still figuring it out. But it's definitely a weird life; I'll say that."