Billie Eilish Shares How Body-Shaming Comments Have Impacted Her Mental Health

Watch : Billie Eilish Slams 'True Idiots' Criticizing Her Femininity & Style

Billie Eilish would like you to stop commenting on her body, thank you very much.

The Grammy winner is sharing insight into the toll it's taken on her mental health after years of being subjected to body-shaming comments and criticism over her appearance.

"It's tough, man," she told Vogue in an interview published June 20. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about […] I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

While the 21-year-old clarified that she's a lot more comfortable in the skin she's in, this hasn't always been the case.

"I like myself more than I used to," Billie continued, "and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls--t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonabitch."