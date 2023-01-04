Why Billie Eilish Grew Up With "Anger" Towards Her Body

Watch : Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford

For far too long, Billie Eilish viewed her body as the bad guy.

Before picking up seven Grammy awards and selling out concert venues around the world, the 21-year-old singer says she struggled with loving everything about herself.

"Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s--t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body," Billie shared with Vogue, "and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me and how much I've lost because of things that happened to it."

At just 13 years old, Billie had a growth plate injury in her hip, which stopped any and all of her dance ambitions. As a result, the "lovely" singer turned her focus onto music.

"I got injured right after we made ‘Ocean Eyes,'" she said when recalling her 2015 song. "Music kind of replaced dancing."

In the years to come, Billie would face lower body injuries. And through her movement coach, Billie discovered she had a condition called hypermobility, which is described by the Mayo Clinic as greater than average range of mobility in the joints.