You're Going to Want All of These Secrets About The Notebook Forever, Everyday

5. The Stars Didn't Get Along

While they went on to date and become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, Gosling and Adams didn't initially get along, according to Cassavetes. And it was so bad that at one point Gosling tried to get McAdams replaced.

"Maybe I'm not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set." Cassavetes told VH1. "And Ryan came to me, and there's 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick come here.' And he's doing a scene with Rachel and he says, 'Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?' I said, 'What?' He says, 'I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this.'"

So how was it fixed? He let his stars hash their s--t out. "We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out. At that point I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, 'All right let's do this.' And it got better after that, you know?" Cassavetes explained. "They had it out…I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn't smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing."

Even McAdams was surprised that they eventually ended up dating later on...