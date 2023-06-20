Allow Margot Robbie to Give You a Tour of Barbie's Dream House

It's pink, it's plastic, and it is fantastic—it's the Barbie Dream House.
Margot Robbie gave fans an inside look at the set of the Barbie movie by showing off her character's home for Architectural Digest.
The actress, in costume as the titular doll, opens the front doors of the multi-level home, and the first glance proves the house is something right out of our childhood memories—open concept, plastic and covered in every shade of pink imaginable.
According to both Margot and director Greta Gerwig, painstaking lengths were taken into ensuring every detail inside the home was true to Barbie's world.
"This is the product of so many discussions and so many references," Greta shared in the June 16 video. "I can't even tell you the meetings we've had about pink."
As the quintessential Barbie color, finding the proper shade of pink was a vital step of the design process.
"We sat with all these different kind of pinks," the 39-year-old continued, "and we were like, 'what is the pink? And how do the pinks interact?' Like when I was a little girl, I liked the pinkest, brightest things."
And in an effort to make things as reminiscent of the real toys as possible, Margot revealed that much of the Dream Home set is filled with both functional props and classic Barbie decals.
"The kitchen is great," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress began. "We have a mixture of things that are physically there, but then also decal, because again, playing into the world of toys and how it would look if it was a Mattel product."
This includes the refrigerator, which features a door with real shelves and jars of actual food. However, the back of the fridge is filled in with a 2D, painted decal of food products.
The 32-year-old also revealed that the Dream Home is wall-less and completely open so she and her fellow Barbies can "wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other."
The tour demonstrates how well-thought out even the smallest details of the house and staging were—from waking up with a perfectly manicured look down to the way Barbie gets into her car. As fans might recall from the film's trailer, Barbie simply floats from the top of her house down to the sidewalk, landing perfectly in the driver's seat.
Margot shared that the Lady Bird director based this off how children really play with Barbies, adding with a smile, "Greta said, 'You know, no one actually walks their Barbie down the steps to get into the car. You just take them from one thing and plop them into the next thing."
And of course, as the Ken to Margot's Barbie, Ryan Gosling also weighed in on the impact the set had on the filming process.
"Walking into those environments and feeling the kind of artistry and the love and playfulness," the La La Land actor shared, "it just was so exciting."