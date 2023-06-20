Allow Margot Robbie to Give You a Tour of Barbie's Dream House

Watch : See Margot Robbie's Tour of Barbie's Dream House

It's pink, it's plastic, and it is fantastic—it's the Barbie Dream House.

Margot Robbie gave fans an inside look at the set of the Barbie movie by showing off her character's home for Architectural Digest.

The actress, in costume as the titular doll, opens the front doors of the multi-level home, and the first glance proves the house is something right out of our childhood memories—open concept, plastic and covered in every shade of pink imaginable.

According to both Margot and director Greta Gerwig, painstaking lengths were taken into ensuring every detail inside the home was true to Barbie's world.

"This is the product of so many discussions and so many references," Greta shared in the June 16 video. "I can't even tell you the meetings we've had about pink."

As the quintessential Barbie color, finding the proper shade of pink was a vital step of the design process.

"We sat with all these different kind of pinks," the 39-year-old continued, "and we were like, 'what is the pink? And how do the pinks interact?' Like when I was a little girl, I liked the pinkest, brightest things."