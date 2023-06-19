Gwen Stefani Gives Father's Day Shout-Out to Blake Shelton After Gavin Rossdale Parenting Comments

Watch : Why Gavin Rossdale & Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

Blake Shelton's birthday was twice as nice this year.

That's because in addition to turning 47 years old on June 18, the country star also celebrated Father's Day 2023 with wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

"happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton," the No Doubt singer shared on Instagram in honor of her other half. "

Stefani also shared a compilation video of their life together, including sweet moments from their July 2021 wedding, funny behind-the-scenes moments of Shelton goofing around and even past performances they shared together.

In a separate Instagram Story, the 53-year-old wrote, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY," with a photo of the couple kissing. Shelton reposted the sweet snapshot adding, "Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes."

Stefani's tribute comes just days after her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale made some eyebrow-raising comments about their unique co-parenting style—namely the fact that they, well, don't actually co-parent due to differing views on raising their three boys.