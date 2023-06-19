Gwen Stefani Gives Father's Day Shout-Out to Blake Shelton After Gavin Rossdale Parenting Comments

Blake Shelton's birthday was twice as nice this year.
That's because in addition to turning 47 years old on June 18, the country star also celebrated Father's Day 2023 with wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
"happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton," the No Doubt singer shared on Instagram in honor of her other half. "
Stefani also shared a compilation video of their life together, including sweet moments from their July 2021 wedding, funny behind-the-scenes moments of Shelton goofing around and even past performances they shared together.
In a separate Instagram Story, the 53-year-old wrote, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY EVERYTHING COWBOY," with a photo of the couple kissing. Shelton reposted the sweet snapshot adding, "Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes."
Stefani's tribute comes just days after her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale made some eyebrow-raising comments about their unique co-parenting style—namely the fact that they, well, don't actually co-parent due to differing views on raising their three boys.
"I think you can go one of two ways," the Bush frontman revealed on the June 15 episode of the Not So Hollywood podcast. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."
"We're really different people" the 57-year-old continued. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."
Rossdale—who also shares Daisy Lowe, 34, with Pearl Lowe—added that he feels strongly that raising his kids in this way will benefit them in the long run.
"What's important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views," he noted, "so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."
Stefani and Rossdale, who married in 2002, were together for 14 years before divorcing in 2016.
Keep reading to see how more stars celebrated Father's Day 2023.
(E! and The Voice are both part of the NBCUniversal family)