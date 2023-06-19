Days of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Officials have released new information surrounding Cody Longo's death.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Days of Our Lives alum died from "chronic ethanol abuse," while his manner of death was cited as natural. E! News has reached out to authorities and to Cody's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Cody, who portrayed character Nicholas Alamain on the soap opera in 2011, was found dead Feb. 8 at his home in Austin, Texas. He was 34.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Longo and kids Lyla, Elijah and Noah.

"Cody was our whole world," Stephanie said in a statement shortly after his passing. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated."

"He was the best dad and best father," she continued. "We will always and forever miss you and love you."

Cody's rep also paid tribute to the Hollywood Heights star at the time, telling E! News, "Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client."