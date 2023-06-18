Squid Game Season 2 Gets Ready for the Games to Begin With New Stars and Details

Watch : Squid Game Stars Discuss Historic Nomination at 2022 Emmys

You officially have the green light to get excited about Squid Game season two.

Netflix gave viewers a sneak peek at the Korean drama's next chapter, Squid Game: The Challenge, at its global fan event Tudum 2023 on June 17.

"This November," a 30-second clip showing the preparations for the next competitions stated, "the world's most notorious game becomes reality."

And it looks like there will be some new players this time around. The streaming service announced that Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun are joining the cast.

They'll appear alongside returning stars Lee Jung-jae, who played the main character Seong Gi-hun (a.k.a. Player 456), Lee Byung-hun, who portrayed Front Man (the leader of the masked team running the competition); and Wi Ha-jun, who took on the role of Hwang Jun-ho (a detective who broke into the competition last season to try and find his brother).