Squid Game Season 2 Gets Ready for the Games to Begin With New Stars and Details

Get ready, players. Before Squid Game season two, Squid Game: The Challenge, hits Netflix this November, the streaming service is revealing the stars joining the cast.

Watch: Squid Game Stars Discuss Historic Nomination at 2022 Emmys

You officially have the green light to get excited about Squid Game season two.

Netflix gave viewers a sneak peek at the Korean drama's next chapter, Squid Game: The Challenge, at its global fan event Tudum 2023 on June 17.

"This November," a 30-second clip showing the preparations for the next competitions stated, "the world's most notorious game becomes reality."

And it looks like there will be some new players this time around. The streaming service announced that Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun are joining the cast.

They'll appear alongside returning stars Lee Jung-jae, who played the main character Seong Gi-hun (a.k.a. Player 456), Lee Byung-hun, who portrayed Front Man (the leader of the masked team running the competition); and Wi Ha-jun, who took on the role of Hwang Jun-ho (a detective who broke into the competition last season to try and find his brother).

What You Should Watch After Squid Game

In case you need a refresher, the first season of Squid Game followed 456 players in need of money who enroll in a competition in which they face off in a series of children's games. If they make it past a round, they move one step closer to the giant cash prize. If not, they're killed.

At the end of the first season (warning: spoilers ahead), Seong Gi-hun wins the competition and leaves alive. But knowing the truth about the games, he decides to go back and try to put an end to the cruelty.

The show was a huge success, securing 14 Emmy nominations and taking home six.

Can't wait to tune in this November? Until then, read on to learn about the future of more shows.

