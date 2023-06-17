Kim Kardashian Reacts to Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby News

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

Kim Kardashian is definitely keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian's growing family.

After the Kardashians star shared she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together, the SKIMS founder celebrated underneath the couple's sweet Instagram post June 17, commenting with a few emojis, including a heart and crying face emoji. Kim also re-shared the video of Kourtney's announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!"

The couple's latest addition serves as the seventh for their blended family. Travis is dad to kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Meanwhile, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

And Kim wasn't the only one that reacted to Kravis expanding their family, as his daughter Alabama also re-shared their video to her Instagram Stories as well, welcoming the newest addition to the Barker band by writing, "Baby #7."

In April 2022, Kim shared details on the couple's fertility journey, noting their wish to have a baby together.