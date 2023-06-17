Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Ben McGrath

Love has a whole new meaning for Jessica Batten.
Five months after announcing she and husband Ben McGrath were expecting their first baby together, the Love is Blind alum has shared the couple welcomed their son, Dax, on June 9.
In a series of Instagram photos posted June 17, Jessica shared a glimpse of family life with their newest addition, including a pic of the mother-son duo in the hospital, a photo of the trio spending time at home and one pic of their baby laying on his dad's chest.
Their baby boy officially makes their family a party of five, as Ben is also dad to daughter Poppy, 7 and son Ethan, 6, from a previous relationship.
The couple's arrival comes nine months after the Netflix alum revealed that she and the podiatrist had eloped in August, tying the knot in a courtyard in front two other couples. She recalled their sweet love story to Brides, noting that it was "love at first night."
"We met for the first time in Venice the night before L.A. shut down for COVID," Jessica told the outlet in September. "It was truly love at first sight—funny enough."
Fast-forward more than a year later, and the two had grown closer than ever and were ready for the next step—much to Jessica's surprise (and delight.)
"Ben rented out a vineyard for a surprise engagement and evening party with friends," recalled Jessica, who appeared on season one of Love is Blind in 2020. "He was tucked into the grapevines with a big surprise in hand."
And by the start of 2023, the couple rang in the new year by announcing the start of their latest chapter together.
"New Year, Same Me, New Mom," she captioned a January Instagram post. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family."