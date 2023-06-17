Olaplex, Sunday Riley & More: Stock Up on These Under $50 Beauty Deals Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Paying for shipping is so frustrating, right? I always end up spending much more than I originally planned just to meet the order minimums for free shipping. I just want to stock up on the beauty products that I need without spending extra money. Is that so much to ask?
Today is a special day for QVC shoppers. It's Free Shipping and Handling Day. This is the perfect excuse to stock up on your favorite beauty products under $50. Don't miss out on these must-haves from Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Tatcha, Tula, Peter Thomas Roth, bareMinerals, Clinique, Tarte Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, and more top brands.
Under $50 Beauty Deals
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
I don't want to spend my entire night scrubbing makeup off my face. I just want to get to bed as soon as possible. That's why a good makeup remover is so essential as step zero of your nighttime skincare routine. The Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm takes makeup off super quickly with very minimal effort. Once you start using this, you'll never go back to whatever you were doing before.
Here's the key to using a cleansing balm: apply it on dry skin. Just massage it all over your face using your finger tips, then after that you can add some water to watch the makeup and dirt melt off without any harsh scrubbing. It may feel counterintuitive not to go for the water right away when washing your makeup off, but trust me, this is so much easier.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
The name of this foundation really says it all. This buildable formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours, in my personal experience. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Instead of using a different moisturizer for your face and your body, just use this one product instead. It's a fast-absorbing moisturizer that instantly delivers an intense dose of hydration that last for the long-term. This is just what your skin needs if you're struggling with distressed skin or eczema. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal to smooth and soothe irritated skin in addition to relieving rashes and itching.
Just put this on at least twice a day to restore and relieve dry, uncomfortable skin. A shopper raved, "Amazing. Got it during winter months, I used to have dry flaky patches on my skin as well as psoriasis. Thanks to this stuff all of that is history! I will never buy another moisturizer again."
Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Ditch the expensive eyelash extensions and lash lifts. Say goodbye to the frustration of applying false eyelashes. All you need is a game-changing mascara in your makeup bag.
Enter the Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Volumizing Mascara. With one swipe, my lashes look longer and have a defined curl. I have such watery eyes, yet this mascara is smudge-proof, and flake-free throughout a long day, even when I cry or yawn. Aside from this long-lasting formula, this mascara has a unique brush, which is actually two different brushes wound together. The shorter one amps up the volume, while the longer one helps me get that great curl. It's an unbeatable combination.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out. Many people consider this to be their holy grail mascara, thanks to its enduring formula and unique hourglass-shaped application brush. This one is great for both your upper and lower lashes.
MAC MACStack Mascara with Superstack Mega Brush
This endlessly buildable mascara is meant to be "stacked" with as many layers as your heart desires. There are photos and videos of people layering on 40 layers without a single clump. Do you need 40 layers of mascara? Probably not, but it's nice to know that you have the option. And of course, everyone on TikTok has been testing the limits with this mascara to see just how buildable it actually is.
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
If you're looking for moisture along with a dose of color, you need to check out the Clinique Chubby Stick. They're the perfect hybrid makeup product, combining everything that's great about a lip balm with the best attributes of a lipstick.
The Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms deliver a happy medium level of coverage— they're not quite sheer, not quite opaque. They deliver the ideal everyday look that feels oh-so-comfortable and hydrating on your skin without feeling heavy.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
The Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Brow-Volumizing Gel is great to build up the volume and tame some stray hairs. This product has a naturally buildable formula, so you can truly customize your look. There are 10 gorgeous shades to choose from. Plus, it's waterproof, which is so clutch.
Use short strokes to shape your brow with the tip of the applicator. Then brush through to blend, moving outward.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
If you want to step up your eyeshadow game, but powders are too messy for you, this is what you need. It's so easy to use and the creamy formulation is incredibly blendable. This is also great for a girl on the go. If you're getting ready on the way to an event, this eyeshadow is so user-friendly and the product is incredibly long-lasting.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask
Use this twice a week to draw out impurities and decrease the appearance of pores. Gently massage the mask onto clean, dry skin and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Then rinse it off to reveal refreshed, glowing skin.
A shopper said, "I love using this product. Not only does it do wonders for my skin, it gives me a few minutes to enjoy relaxing while it does it's thing on my skin. My teenage nephew tried it and he is now a believer and requesting it. Please do not discontinue."
TULA Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Use this to cool and brighten the under eye area. It has 2,200+ 5-star QVC reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Truly a miracle product. I have struggled with dark circles and bags my whole life, but this product is like a magic eraser, and it feels so good on my sensitive skin!"
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz.Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
According to the brand, this quick-fix product temporarily reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet in the eye area. A Peter Thomas Roth shopper reviewed, "I wish I had found this product years ago! It is the best thing I have ever used for my under eye bags. The first time I used it my fiancé said I looked 10 years younger! I highly recommend it."
Shake the tube and apply a thin layer with your brush or fingertips in upward strokes in the eye area and above the brow bone. Keep still for a couple minutes while it sets. Once the product is dry, you're good to go and you can apply makeup—including under-eye concealer.
Pro tip: do not use an oily cleanser or an eye cream before applying this product. Or wait until the eye cream is fully absorbed.
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder
Top of your makeup with the bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder. It locks your makeup in place and creates an airbrushed finish. It absorbs excess oils to keep skin looking fresh and minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines.
