Olaplex, Sunday Riley & More: Stock Up on These Under $50 Beauty Deals Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Paying for shipping is so frustrating, right? I always end up spending much more than I originally planned just to meet the order minimums for free shipping. I just want to stock up on the beauty products that I need without spending extra money. Is that so much to ask?

Today is a special day for QVC shoppers. It's Free Shipping and Handling Day. This is the perfect excuse to stock up on your favorite beauty products under $50. Don't miss out on these must-haves from Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Tatcha, Tula, Peter Thomas Roth, bareMinerals, Clinique, Tarte Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, and more top brands.