Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and More Stars Celebrate Father's Day 2023

Papa, let's preach!
On June 18, celebs flooded social media with touching tributes in honor of Father's Day. Whether they were honoring the parents who raised them or sharing their own journeys to fatherhood, there was simply no shortage of sweet words and heartwarming pictures.
Tom Brady, for instance, gave a shout-out to his dad Tom Brady Sr. as well as to his three children: Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.
"On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," the retired quarterback wrote in part of an Instagram post. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life."
He also shared the lessons his father and children have taught him.
"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," Tom continued. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily) and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most."
The NFL star added, "Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."
Similarly, Justin Timberlake honored his dad Randall Timberlake and stepfather Paul Harless.
"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life," the singer—who shares sons, Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 2, with Jessica Biel—wrote on Instagram. "I'm so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father's Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!"
This Father's Day is especially a notable one for stars such as Shemar Moore and Val Chmerkovskiy, who are spending the holiday as first-time dads.
Shemar—who welcomed daughter Frankie with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January—has been open about what a blessing it is to become a parent. After all, he genuinely believed for a while that fatherhood was a "'ship has sailed' kind of thing."
"My life is already pretty grand," the Criminal Minds actor explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year, "but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."
Likewise, as Val mentioned in the birth announcement of his baby boy Rome with fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, his life has been "forever changed."
"Life is awesome," he gushed of fatherhood in an interview with E! News in May. The dancer added that being a dad "definitely elevated my joy for life, my joy for my family, and every day I learn something new being a father."
