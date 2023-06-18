Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and More Stars Celebrate Father's Day 2023

Watch : Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

On June 18, celebs flooded social media with touching tributes in honor of Father's Day. Whether they were honoring the parents who raised them or sharing their own journeys to fatherhood, there was simply no shortage of sweet words and heartwarming pictures.

Tom Brady, for instance, gave a shout-out to his dad Tom Brady Sr. as well as to his three children: Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

"On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," the retired quarterback wrote in part of an Instagram post. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life."

He also shared the lessons his father and children have taught him.

"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," Tom continued. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily) and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most."

The NFL star added, "Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."