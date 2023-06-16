Kate Hudson Bonds With Ex Matt Bellamy’s Wife Elle Evans During London Night Out

It's good vibes only for these two.
Kate Hudson was recently spotted on a girls' night in London with Elle Evans, who is married to her ex Matt Bellamy. The Glass Onion actress and the model, who married the Muse frontman in 2019, took in a gala performance of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" on the West End before
spending some time at London's Chiltern Firehouse.
The two women posed together at the June 15 gala and then were later photographed hand in hand on their way to the London hotel. Kate, 44, looked chic in a red satin dress with an asymmetrical neckline while Elle, 33, rocked patterned pants, a black tank top and statement necklace and headband.
Kate Matt—who share 11-year-old son Bingham—were together for four years before calling off their engagement in 2014. Despite their split, the exes have remained friendly and have even enjoyed family vacations together in the years since.
"Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it," Kate told Allure in October 2015 of the split. "If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives. That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."
And she's since found love again, getting engaged to Danny Fujikawa, with whom she has 4-year-old daughter Rani, in 2021. Kate is also mom to son Ryder, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.
The Almost Famous star recently got candid about each of her relationships, past and present.
"As hard as the decisions were in my life and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family with my partners throughout those years—whether it be Chris or Matt—I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Kate shared on the Feb. 21 episode of the iHeartMedia podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I knew that we'd all be happier."
"You either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you wouldn't have left them," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum continued, "or I choose to leave. Whatever makeup in my life allows me, that moment to be like, oh no, I'm actually going to choose to not feel constricted in this or unhappy, I had the courage to do."