Kate Hudson Bonds With Ex Matt Bellamy’s Wife Elle Evans During London Night Out

Watch : Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comments About Ex-Husband Chris Robinson

It's good vibes only for these two.

Kate Hudson was recently spotted on a girls' night in London with Elle Evans, who is married to her ex Matt Bellamy. The Glass Onion actress and the model, who married the Muse frontman in 2019, took in a gala performance of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" on the West End before s pending some time at London's Chiltern Firehouse.

The two women posed together at the June 15 gala and then were later photographed hand in hand on their way to the London hotel. Kate, 44, looked chic in a red satin dress with an asymmetrical neckline while Elle, 33, rocked patterned pants, a black tank top and statement necklace and headband.

Kate Matt—who share 11-year-old son Bingham—were together for four years before calling off their engagement in 2014. Despite their split, the exes have remained friendly and have even enjoyed family vacations together in the years since.