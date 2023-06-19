Let Your Reflection Show You These 17 Secrets About Mulan

Watch : Christina Aguilera & Yifei Liu: How "Mulan" Changed Our Lives

Loyal, brave and true, we still love Mulan and Mushu.

Released 25 years ago, Mulan is still one of Disney's most beloved and boldest animated films, thanks to its fierce and free-spirited title character voiced by Ming-Na Wen. The movie, based on ancient Chinese legend of the female warrior Hua Mulan, was an instant hit upon its release on June 19, 1998, going on to make over $300 million and earning an Oscar nomination. The movie also launched Christina Aguilera's career as her rendition of the ballad "Reflection" served as her debut single, landing the then-17-year-old singer a record deal.

In 2018, Mulan became one of Disney's many animated classics to be adapted into a live-action movie, although one iconic character was cut during the transition. But did you know one of the original movie's most well-known songs was almost removed from the final version? Or that a different actress was initially slated to voice Mulan?