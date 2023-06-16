Christy Turlington’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Grace Burns Makes Runway Debut in Italy

Watch : Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

The apple doesn't fall far from the fashion tree.

Grace Burns, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and filmmaker Ed Burns, just made her runway debut, walking in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence on June 13.

For the milestone event, Grace donned a long white gown designed by Victoria Beckham which featured a ruched waist and flowing short sleeves. To complete the look, Grace had on matching black lace gloves and tights, black peep-toe heels, and a shiny black clutch. Her makeup and hair, courtesy of Pat McGrath and Sam Knight, respectively, were kept simple with a slicked back bun and red lip, letting her outfit do all the talking.

Grace—who also modeled alongside her mother in a campaign for Carolina Herrera earlier this year—took to social media to share her gratitude for those responsible for the special moment.

"Thank you thank you thank you for putting the biggest smile on my face!!!!!" she captioned the June 14 post. "Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!"