Christy Turlington’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Grace Burns Makes Runway Debut in Italy

The apple doesn't fall far from the fashion tree.
Grace Burns, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and filmmaker Ed Burns, just made her runway debut, walking in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence on June 13.
For the milestone event, Grace donned a long white gown designed by Victoria Beckham which featured a ruched waist and flowing short sleeves. To complete the look, Grace had on matching black lace gloves and tights, black peep-toe heels, and a shiny black clutch. Her makeup and hair, courtesy of Pat McGrath and Sam Knight, respectively, were kept simple with a slicked back bun and red lip, letting her outfit do all the talking.
Grace—who also modeled alongside her mother in a campaign for Carolina Herrera earlier this year—took to social media to share her gratitude for those responsible for the special moment.
"Thank you thank you thank you for putting the biggest smile on my face!!!!!" she captioned the June 14 post. "Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!"
"I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show," she continued, taking a moment to thank her hair and makeup artists, "and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal!"
Grace's debut comes only a few years after her mother made her return to the runway after more than 20 years. In February 2019, the then-50-year-old closed out the Marc Jacobs Fall 2019 show for New York Fashion Week.
For her epic return, Christy wore an equally epic dress—one made entirely of black feathers.
The supermodel explained her reasons for hitting the runway one more time in a heartfelt Instagram post: "A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where "Why the F not" is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions. C. I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me and this is a medium that 'speaks' to her."