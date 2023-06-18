Please Stand Up and See Eminem's Complete Family Tree

Eminem's family boasts more than just mom's spaghetti.
The "Lose Yourself" rapper (born Marshall Mathers) is a prominent father figure to a small brood that includes his daughter Hailie Jade, who he has often referenced in his tracks. In fact, 50-year-old is such a huge stan of his mini-me that he got her name and childhood portrait tattooed on his body early on in his music career.
But Hailie, now 27, isn't the only member in the Slim Shady clan who calls him "dad." Her cousin Alaina Scott proudly uses the term to describe Eminem, having been adopted by him in the early aughts.
While describing her recent wedding to Matt Moeller, which was attended by the 8 Mile star, Alaina told People, "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn't going to miss that."
The 30-year-old added, "None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."
Likewise, Eminem considers Alaina—who is the biological child of Dawn Scott, the sister of his ex-wife Kim Mathers—to be "pretty much a daughter to me." (Dawn died in 2016 at the age of 41 after yearslong struggles with drug addiction.)
"When I think about my accomplishments, the thing I'm most proud of is being able to raise kids," he shared in a 2020 episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. "It's definitely important to keep your kids grounded."
And as someone whose father was absent throughout his childhood, Eminem is also adamant on being present for his family. "I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father," he told Rolling Stone in 2004. "But the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."
Keep reading for a guide to Eminem's family tree.