Please Stand Up and See Eminem's Complete Family Tree

Who is Hailie Jade? Who is Alaina Scott? Read on to lose yourself in Eminem's family tree.

Eminem's family boasts more than just mom's spaghetti.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper (born Marshall Mathers) is a prominent father figure to a small brood that includes his daughter Hailie Jade, who he has often referenced in his tracks. In fact, 50-year-old is such a huge stan of his mini-me that he got her name and childhood portrait tattooed on his body early on in his music career.

But Hailie, now 27, isn't the only member in the Slim Shady clan who calls him "dad." Her cousin Alaina Scott proudly uses the term to describe Eminem, having been adopted by him in the early aughts.

While describing her recent wedding to Matt Moeller, which was attended by the 8 Mile star, Alaina told People, "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn't going to miss that."

The 30-year-old added, "None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."

Likewise, Eminem considers Alaina—who is the biological child of Dawn Scott, the sister of his ex-wife Kim Mathers—to be "pretty much a daughter to me." (Dawn died in 2016 at the age of 41 after yearslong struggles with drug addiction.)

"When I think about my accomplishments, the thing I'm most proud of is being able to raise kids," he shared in a 2020 episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. "It's definitely important to keep your kids grounded."

And as someone whose father was absent throughout his childhood, Eminem is also adamant on being present for his family. "I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father," he told Rolling Stone in 2004. "But the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."

Keep reading for a guide to Eminem's family tree.

Kim Mathers

Born Kimberly Ann Scott, the Michigan native was Eminem's high school sweetheart. She welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade in 1995.

Kim was married to the rapper from 1999 to 2001, and briefly again in 2006. Their tumultuous relationship has been referenced in several of Eminem's songs, including "'97 Bonnie & Clyde," "Puke" and "Bad Husband."

"In our relationship, there's a pattern," Kim said of their on-and-off romance in a 2007 interview with 20/20. " We'll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason. It's like a two-year max with us and we hadn't reached the two years yet. I just didn't want to rush into anything before the two years."

However, Kim noted that Eminem has always been an "excellent" father.

"He loves the kids very much," she shared. "He's always lending a helping hand."

Hailie Jade Mathers

Eminem and Kim welcomed Hailie on Dec. 25, 1995. According to music star, her birth was a "real wake-up call" to "get my ass in gear."

"Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie," he told Q magazine in 2001. "The money—it's for her college."

She spent most of her youth under Eminem's 15,000-square-foot roof in the Detroit suburbs, before attending Michigan State University to study psychology. There, she started fellow Spartan Evan McClintock, who she got engaged to in February 2023.

"She's doing good," Eminem said of Hailie during a 2020 episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, adding that the influencer—who now goes by Hailie Jade—graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA. "She's made me proud for sure."

Alaina Marie Scott

Born on Feb. 22, 1993, Alaina is the daughter of Kim's sister Dawn Scott

She was adopted by Eminem in the early aughts due to her mother's struggles with addiction. "I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of Hailie," the 8 Mile star told Rolling Stone in 2004. "I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Having been largely raised by Eminem, the Oakland University alum calls him "dad" and had him accompany her down the aisle when she wed Matt Moeller in June 2023.

"He wasn't going to miss that," she told People after the nuptials, during which Hailie served as a Maid of Honor. "None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."

Her mother passed away in 2016 at the age of 41.

Stevie Laine Scott

Kim welcomed Stevie on April 16, 2002, with her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. Eminem legally adopted Stevie in 2005, when he reconciled with Kim.

Stevie came out as nonbinary in August 2021, sharing in a TikTok video that they identify using "all pronouns."

They added in the caption, "forever growing and changing."

Debbie Nelson

Born in 1955 at a military base in Kansas, Debbie is the mother of Eminem.

She married the "Without Me" artist's father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. when she was 15, according to her 2008 memoir My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. She began pregnant with Eminem 16 months later and relocated to Michigan, where her maternal grandmother lived.

Debbie and Eminem's strained relationship has been documented in several of his songs, including his 2002 smash hit "Cleanin' Out My Closet." In the track, he alleged that Debbie abused prescription pills when he was young—which she denied in her autobiography. 

"What mother wants to be known as a pill-popping alcoholic who lives on welfare?" she wrote. "None of it was true, but the fibs kept getting bigger, and ultimately Marshall and I became estranged."

However, Eminem has since expressed regret in airing out his family drama. In his 2013 song "Headlights," he rapped, "I went in headfirst, never thinking about who, what I said hurt / In what verse, my mom probably got it the worst."

