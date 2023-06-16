Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Defends His T-Shirt Sex Comment Aimed at Ex Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval is SUR-ving up his defense for an eyebrow-raising comment he made about ex Ariana Madix.
In Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 10 reunion, the TomTom co-owner drew ire when he called out Ariana—who he broke up with in March following a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss—for what she wore during sex when they were still together.
"You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me," Madix said during a heated confrontation, prompting Sandoval to fire back sarcastically, "Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot."
The retort stunned the entire cast at the time, with Lisa Vanderpump calling it a "low blow" and Lala Kent telling him, "You're such a f--king dick!" Even Sandoval's BFF, Tom Schwartz, thought it was a bad move and whispered to the restaurateur, "Don't say that."
Now, after facing backlash from castmates and viewers alike, Sandoval said his words were never intended to be a dig at Madix's physical appearance.
"I've never body-shamed Ariana—ever," he clarified during a paparazzi exchange on June 14. "I don't know if that was taken out of context. I think people added their own context to it."
The reality star added the comment had "nothing to do" with Madix's body, but rather how "unenthusiastic" she was toward the end of their relationship. As Sandoval explained, he meant it as "if somebody wanted to have sex with me and I just unzipped my zipper and said, 'Oh, hurry up.'"
Regardless of the intention behind his comment, Sandoval's words were nonetheless seared into the brains of many, including Andy Cohen.
Hours before the reunion special aired, the Bravo host called the off-handed remark something that would "upset every woman in America."
Cohen added, "It's just something...straight guys should never say about women."
For more jaw-dropping moments from the Vanderpump Rules reunion, keep reading.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)