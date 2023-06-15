Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo’s Son Larry Caputo Jr. Marries Leah Munch in Italy

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Theresa Caputo had spirited festivities in Italy.

The Long Island Medium star announced that her son Larry Caputo Jr. tied the knot with Leah Munch in a romantic Lake Como ceremony.

"And this HAPPENED," the TLC personality wrote on Instagram June 15 alongside a photo of her and the newlyweds. "We are over the moon excited for Larry and Leah on their wedding."

The couple said "I do" on June 10, which also marked Theresa's 56th birthday. However, Theresa wanted the celebrations to be all about her 32-year-old son, who she shares with ex-husband Larry Caputo along with daughter Victoria, 28.

"My son gave a beautiful speech and honoring my birthday," Theresa told People. "Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!"