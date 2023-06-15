Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo’s Son Larry Caputo Jr. Marries Leah Munch in Italy

Theresa Caputo had spirited festivities in Italy.
The Long Island Medium star announced that her son Larry Caputo Jr. tied the knot with Leah Munch in a romantic Lake Como ceremony.
"And this HAPPENED," the TLC personality wrote on Instagram June 15 alongside a photo of her and the newlyweds. "We are over the moon excited for Larry and Leah on their wedding."
The couple said "I do" on June 10, which also marked Theresa's 56th birthday. However, Theresa wanted the celebrations to be all about her 32-year-old son, who she shares with ex-husband Larry Caputo along with daughter Victoria, 28.
"My son gave a beautiful speech and honoring my birthday," Theresa told People. "Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!"
For the occasion, Theresa stepped out in a silver gown adorned with sequins, while her son sported an all-white tuxedo. As for the bride, Leah stunned in a floor-length gown with dramatic tulle sleeves.
The wedding ceremony has been over a decade in the making. After all, Larry Jr. and Leah's 14-year love story began during their freshman year of college.
"And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family," Theresa added. "Every parent's dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with."
The nuptials were intimate and emotional, according to Theresa, who was moved by the ceremony.
"He's my son," she continued. "And I think because of what I do, I see that a lot of people don't have family, and Larry and Leah, they wanted it to be all about family. To watch it happen and unfold was just absolutely incredible. Wow."