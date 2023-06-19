DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy on Father's Day

The ballroom just got a whole lot bigger.
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have welcomed a baby boy on June 18, the couple announced on Instagram.
"Happy Father's Day to me!" Maks captioned a photo with their newborn. "#MadeInPeta."
Peta and Maks, who are also parents to 6-year-old son Shai, have documented their pregnancy journey on social media, incorporating their love of dance in adorable family videos. On June 14, the pair posted a joint Instagram video with Maks jumping up and down in excitement for their little one's arrival, while his wife of six years holds her stomach with the text, "Get him out already."
But the road to their son's arrival wasn't an easy one, as the Dancing With the Stars pro previously touched on her IVF journey when announcing the baby news in January. "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," the 36-year-old wrote in a Jan. 13 Instagram post. "After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."
The dancer then thanked everyone who has followed her fertility journey over the years and sent her kind and encouraging message along the way. "This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family," she said, "and we have so much to be grateful for."
Three months later, Peta shared the sex of their baby, writing on Instagram, "It's a……" alongside blue heart emojis. "The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy."
But all teasing aside, Peta is thrilled to have a healthy baby.
"Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy," she continued. "There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it's awful) before telling you they're all good results!!"
As for Maks? Eight months prior to his son's birth, he reflected on how it was "difficult to watch" Peta go through the IVF process, but said the outpouring of support from people in a similar situation helped them feel less alone.
"The difficulties with having a kid aren't talked about in terms of this is happening a lot of women," he exclusively told E! News. "They're dealing with it in a very personal, blocked-off, closed state way that is so detrimental to the psyche."
Maks added, "The more real we are with each other, the better the society will be all around."
The couple got married back in 2017, celebrating with a Jewish ceremony at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York, which he called "the party of the year." Shai was 6 months at the time and naturally attended to witness his parents tie the knot.
To see how more stars are celebrating Father's Day 2023, keep reading...