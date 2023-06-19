DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy on Father's Day

Tom Brady

On Father's Day, the retired quarterback expressed his appreciation for his dad Tom Brady Sr. and reflected on what it's like to be a father to his three children: Jack, 15; Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.



"On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," Tom, who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen, wrote on Instagram. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life."



He then shared the lessons both his father and his children have taught him.



"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," the athlete continued. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily)and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."