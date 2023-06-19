DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy on Father's Day

Dancing With the Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy on June 18, Father's Day, joining the couple's 6-year-old son Shai in the family.

The ballroom just got a whole lot bigger.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have welcomed a baby boy on June 18, the couple announced on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day to me!" Maks captioned a photo with their newborn. "#MadeInPeta."

Peta and Maks, who are also parents to 6-year-old son Shai, have documented their pregnancy journey on social media, incorporating their love of dance in adorable family videos. On June 14, the pair posted a joint Instagram video with Maks jumping up and down in excitement for their little one's arrival, while his wife of six years holds her stomach with the text, "Get him out already." 

But the road to their son's arrival wasn't an easy one, as the Dancing With the Stars pro previously touched on her IVF journey when announcing the baby news in January. "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," the 36-year-old wrote in a Jan. 13 Instagram post. "After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF." 

The dancer then thanked everyone who has followed her fertility journey over the years and sent her kind and encouraging message along the way. "This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family," she said, "and we have so much to be grateful for."

Three months later, Peta shared the sex of their baby, writing on Instagram, "It's a……" alongside blue heart emojis. "The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy."

But all teasing aside, Peta is thrilled to have a healthy baby.

"Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy," she continued. "There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it's awful) before telling you they're all good results!!"

Instagram

As for Maks? Eight months prior to his son's birth, he reflected on how it was "difficult to watch" Peta go through the IVF process, but said the outpouring of support from people in a similar situation helped them feel less alone.

"The difficulties with having a kid aren't talked about in terms of this is happening a lot of women," he exclusively told E! News. "They're dealing with it in a very personal, blocked-off, closed state way that is so detrimental to the psyche."

Maks added, "The more real we are with each other, the better the society will be all around."

Instagram

The couple got married back in 2017, celebrating with a Jewish ceremony at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York, which he called "the party of the year." Shai was 6 months at the time and naturally attended to witness his parents tie the knot. 

To see how more stars are celebrating Father's Day 2023, keep reading...

Instagram
Justin Timberlake

The singer can't stop the feeling—of wanting to celebrate Father's Day. In honor of the occasion, Justin expressed his appreciation for both his dad Randall Timberlake and stepfather Paul Harless.

"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life," the *NSYNC alum—who has two sons, Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 2, with Jessica Biel—wrote on Instagram. "I'm so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father's Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!"

Instagram
Tom Brady

On Father's Day, the retired quarterback expressed his appreciation for his dad Tom Brady Sr. and reflected on what it's like to be a father to his three children: Jack, 15; Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

"On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," Tom, who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin and Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen, wrote on Instagram. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life."

He then shared the lessons both his father and his children have taught him.

"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," the athlete continued. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily)and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."

Instagram
Ashton Kutcher

Hello, Wisconsin! Er, to all the dads out there!

"If your dad isn't down for being cheesy on Father's Day, don't worry I got you covered," the That '70s Show alum—who shares kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, with Mila Kunis—said in an Instagram video. "You're a good kid."

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger

The author marked Father's Day with a tribute to her husband Chris Patt and her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Happy fathers to day to these guys!" she wrote on Instagram. "We love you a big one!"

Katherine and Chris share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, nearly 13 months. The Guardians of the Galaxy star also has a son Jack, 10, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris

Instagram
Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls alum sent love to husband David Beckham on Father's Day and shared a series of photos of him with their children: Brooklyn Beckham, 24; Romeo Beckham, 20; Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 10.

"Happy Father's Day @davidbeckham," she wrote on Instagram. "You really are our "everything"we love you so so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harperseven."

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

In honor of her love Tom Pelphrey's first Father's Day, the Flight Attendant star shared a series of sweet snaps with their 2-month-old daughter Matilda

"Happy (first) Father's Day to Tildy's favorite person!" she captioned the post. "@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we [love] you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

Giving a shout-out to her dad, Kaley added, "And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

"Happy Father's Day to my baba," the supermodel wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a throwback photo of her with dad Mohamed Hadid. "love you so much!"

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner celebrated the occasion by paying tribute to her husband Brad Falchuk.

"Happy Father's Day to our Brad Falchuk," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside photos of him with his kids Isabella and Brody Falchuk. "He is the greatest."

Gwyneth also noted he's a "great dog dad," posting a picture of him cuddling with their pup, and a "great step dad," adding a snap of him and her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop mogul also honored her ex-husband Chris Martin—with whom she shares Apple and 17-year-old son Moses Martin. Posting a photo of the four of them together, she wrote on Instagrm Stories, "And Happy Fathers Day to this guy."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project creator celebrated her dad Avu Chokalingam by posting a picture of him with her two children Katherine, 5, and Spencer, 2.

"My dad shows up," she captioned her Instagram post. "He was the one who drove me from the hospital after both my kids were born. To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son's precious blue toddler car. He also says yes to my kids insane plans like ‘let's spin Grandpa around in the round chair really fast.'" 

Mindy then reflected on how her bond with her dad has grown over the years. 

"It's funny how my love deepened for my dad when he became a grandfather, the role he was born to play," she continued. "I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family - husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend - I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family! It is the great blessing of our life. Now I'm gonna cry. Okay! Love to everyone today!"

Instagram
Dwayne Johnson

Kicking off the Father's Day celebrations a day earlier, The Rock posted a video of himself with his daughter Tiana, 5, in which she pretended to be a doctor and he played a patient.

"Daddy the patient: 'Doc, is that the rectal thermometer?' Doctor Tia: Hmm mmm,'" Dwayne—who in addition to Tiana shares daughter Jasmine, 7, with wife Lauren Hashian and daughter Simone, 21, with ex Dany Garcia wrote on Instagram. "I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won't be cool anymore so I'll take every minute I can… rectal thermometers and all. Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. #ProudGirlDadOfThree #HappyFathersDay."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"Oh how we love you Pa!" the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wrote on Instagram in a message to Kurt Russell. "The happiest Father's Day to one amazing man! I love you!"

Instagram
Kelly Ripa

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark host honored her husband Mark Consuelos as well as their dads Joseph Ripa and Saul Consuelos on Father's Day, writing on Instagram, "Let's hear it for the dads!!!"

Instagram
Kris Jenner

"Wishing all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, step dads, grand fathers and father figures out there a Happy Father's Day!" the momager wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Caitlyn Jenner, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, Rob Kardashian and the late Robert Kardashian on Instagram. "I hope your day is filled with love. ♥️ #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay."

