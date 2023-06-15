Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He and Ex Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent Their 3 Kids

Watch : Bush's Gavin Rossdale Talks Balancing Fatherhood and Music

Gavin Rossdale recently revealed that when it comes to parenting their children, he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani each do their own thing. The Bush frontman, who shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with the No Doubt singer said that they've taken different approaches to raising the boys

"I think you can go one of two ways," Gavin told Adrianna Costa on the June 15 episode of her "Not So Hollywood" podcast. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."

"We're really different people" the 57-year-old continued. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."