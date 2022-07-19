Gavin Rossdale Says His Love Is "Ocean-Sized" In Rare Photo With All 4 of His Kids

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Sons Are Grown in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton

For Gavin Rossdale, it seems it's all about the little things.

The Bush frontman gave his Instagram fans and followers a rare glimpse inside his family life, as he posted a sweet snap with his four children: Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13 and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7—whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani—and daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from his previous relationship with fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

"Welcome to my world," the 55-year-old singer captioned his July 19 photo. "The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me .oh the joy they bring...My love is indeed ocean sized."

Gavin made sure to also shout out his dog Chewy, commenting that he was in the picture on the "bottom left."

The British singer tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, it appears Gavin makes exceptions for special occasions with his children. Back in January, he celebrated Daisy's birthday with a heartwarming message and family portrait.