Celebrity Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos Shares the $10 Must-Have To Hide Grown-Out Roots and Grey Hair

Shoppers cannot get over how easy and effective this product is. The rave reviews will convince you that it's a must-have.

L'Oreal Paris Hair Color Root Cover Up Reviews

A shopper declared, "LIFE SAVER. I bought this hesitantly and it ended up changing the hair game! I have jet black hair and my blonde roots show through within 3-4 weeks or dying. This root spray gives me that root coverage until my next color. It's almost like a dry shampoo. It makes your hair look clean and thicker! I'm obsessed!"

Another said, "Magic between getting my roots covered up! I have used this product for a long time. I've tried others here and there but I always come back to this one. Buying it in auto-subscribe definitely saves you money and I know I will ALWAYS need it."

Someone reviewed, "I can't believe I just learned about this product. I NEVER let my grey roots show. This was fine when I was in my 40's but when I turned 50 I had to dye my hair every 3 weeks. Such a pain in the booty! This miracle spray lets me go 2 months without having to dye my roots. Game Changer!!"

A shopper raved, "Miracle product! Covers the gray perfectly. I use it everywhere gray has appeared (temples, sides, etc.). I felt ten years younger after the first use. The product does not rub out or make a mess. It comes off with the next wash just as stated. Hair does not feel sticky or dry. So much easier than dealing with permanent highlights that can look fake and often don't actually cover all the gray streaks."

A reviewer shared, "This was a godsend when beauty shops were closed during the early months of COVID. At one point, I had become solid gray and nobody knew. I am really impressed with how well it covers gray without looking like you just sprayed your head. It gets me from one salon visit to the next without feeling anxious about the gray showing. I've tried other products, but this one works the best for me."

"Love this. I have used it for months saves me dying my whole head! I have extensions in and parted in the middle is my natural gradually graying hair I spray this one and bam matches my extensions and covers the grey in seconds," an Amazon customer reviewed.

Still shopping for hair products? This $13 must-have is the secret weapon to get shiny strands.