See the Royal Family at King Charles III's Trooping the Colour Celebration

King Charles III is celebrating his first Trooping the Colour as a monarch.

The ceremony, otherwise known as the King's birthday parade, was held in royal fashion on June 17. And while the king's actual birthday is in November, this yearly celebration has long been considered the official birthday of the Sovereign.

In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were among the royal attendees gathered at the honor held at the Horse Guards Parade grounds in St. James's Park in London. The event included more than 1,400 parading officers and soldiers from the Household Division, 200 horses and about 400 Army musicians.

While it marked Charles' first official Trooping of the Colour, he played a key role during last year's event, as his mom Queen Elizabeth II—who passed away that September—was absent amid the fanfare after experiencing episodic mobility problems. However, she received a salute from the troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.