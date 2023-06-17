See the Royal Family at King Charles III's Trooping the Colour Celebration

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were among those in attendance for King Charles III's Trooping the Colour celebration.

King Charles III is celebrating his first Trooping the Colour as a monarch.

The ceremony, otherwise known as the King's birthday parade, was held in royal fashion on June 17. And while the king's actual birthday is in November, this yearly celebration has long been considered the official birthday of the Sovereign.

In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were among the royal attendees gathered at the honor held at the Horse Guards Parade grounds in St. James's Park in London. The event included more than 1,400 parading officers and soldiers from the Household Division, 200 horses and about 400 Army musicians.

While it marked Charles' first official Trooping of the Colour, he played a key role during last year's event, as his mom Queen Elizabeth II—who passed away that September—was absent amid the fanfare after experiencing episodic mobility problems. However, she received a salute from the troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Royal Family at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

And while they were on-hand for Queen Elizabeth's final Trooping of the Colour in 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—who share kids Prince Archie Harrison, 4, and Princess Lilibet Diana—were absent from this year's festivities.

Though his youngest son was not in attendance for this year's parade, Harry was present for his dad's coronation in May. The Duke of Sussex—who alongside Meghan stepped back from royal duties three years prior—appeared at the crowing ceremony, while the Duchess of Sussex and their children stayed home in California.

Read on to see the royal family at this year's event.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William and Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Rob Pinney/Getty Images
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Edward

