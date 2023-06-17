See the Royal Family at King Charles III's Trooping the Colour Celebration

King Charles III is celebrating his first Trooping the Colour as a monarch.
The ceremony, otherwise known as the King's birthday parade, was held in royal fashion on June 17. And while the king's actual birthday is in November, this yearly celebration has long been considered the official birthday of the Sovereign.
In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were among the royal attendees gathered at the honor held at the Horse Guards Parade grounds in St. James's Park in London. The event included more than 1,400 parading officers and soldiers from the Household Division, 200 horses and about 400 Army musicians.
While it marked Charles' first official Trooping of the Colour, he played a key role during last year's event, as his mom Queen Elizabeth II—who passed away that September—was absent amid the fanfare after experiencing episodic mobility problems. However, she received a salute from the troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
And while they were on-hand for Queen Elizabeth's final Trooping of the Colour in 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—who share kids Prince Archie Harrison, 4, and Princess Lilibet Diana—were absent from this year's festivities.
Though his youngest son was not in attendance for this year's parade, Harry was present for his dad's coronation in May. The Duke of Sussex—who alongside Meghan stepped back from royal duties three years prior—appeared at the crowing ceremony, while the Duchess of Sussex and their children stayed home in California.
