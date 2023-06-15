Step Inside the Pink PJ Party Kim Kardashian Hosted for Daughter North West's 10th Birthday

Kim Kardashian has a reason to celebrate—and all directions point to North West.
The Kardashians star recently marked her eldest daughter's 10th birthday with a pink-filled slumber party at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The event was a joint bash with North's friend Eva, and they were surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including Kourtney Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.
As seen in a video Kim shared to TikTok June 14, the hotel room was decorated with pink and black balloons and featured beds tucked under pink tents with twinkle lights. Guests also carried out the theme with their matching pink PJs and there were "North + Eva at The Beverly Hills Hotel" pillows.
When it came to the food, there were a range of tasty treats, including a cheese board and tray of chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons that gave a nod to the 1989 movie Troop Beverly Hills with a note that read "what a thrill!"
Of course, there was also birthday cake, with attendees gathering around the multi-tiered, blinged-out dessert to sing "Happy Birthday" and watch North and Eva blow out the candles. Penelope even gave an encore performance by belting the song into a microphone.
As for the rest of the theme, the party also gave a nod to Visions Studio, a sneaker and apparel store in Los Angeles that North has visited with her dad Kanye West. In fact, the video showed there was even a "Visions Studio by North + Eva" sign and swag bags as well as a shoe wall and pillows.
And for any Hello Kitty fans, there were elements like pillows and beverages, including North and Eva's own signature mocktails.
