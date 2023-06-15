Step Inside the Pink PJ Party Kim Kardashian Hosted for Daughter North West's 10th Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated North West’s 10th birthday with a party at The Beverly Hills Hotel—complete with matching pink PJs, a Visions Studio nod and more.

Kim Kardashian has a reason to celebrate—and all directions point to North West.

The Kardashians star recently marked her eldest daughter's 10th birthday with a pink-filled slumber party at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The event was a joint bash with North's friend Eva, and they were surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including Kourtney Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick

As seen in a video Kim shared to TikTok June 14, the hotel room was decorated with pink and black balloons and featured beds tucked under pink tents with twinkle lights. Guests also carried out the theme with their matching pink PJs and there were "North + Eva at The Beverly Hills Hotel" pillows. 

When it came to the food, there were a range of tasty treats, including a cheese board and tray of chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons that gave a nod to the 1989 movie Troop Beverly Hills with a note that read "what a thrill!"

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Of course, there was also birthday cake, with attendees gathering around the multi-tiered, blinged-out dessert to sing "Happy Birthday" and watch North and Eva blow out the candles. Penelope even gave an encore performance by belting the song into a microphone.

TikTok

As for the rest of the theme, the party also gave a nod to Visions Studio, a sneaker and apparel store in Los Angeles that North has visited with her dad Kanye West. In fact, the video showed there was even a "Visions Studio by North + Eva" sign and swag bags as well as a shoe wall and pillows.

And for any Hello Kitty fans, there were elements like pillows and beverages, including North and Eva's own signature mocktails.

In honor of her birthday on June 15, look back at some of North's adorable photos throughout the years. 

TikTok
Birthday Party Shenanigans

Kim and North play around with the character Kuromi from the series Fantasy Magic Melody at North's anime-themed ninth birthday party.

TikTok
Birthday Makeover

North and her friend show off their matching hairstyles in a TikTok of her June 12 birthday party.

TikTok
New Braces

North just got new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers on Dec. 23.

Instagram
Goth Gals

Kim's longtime friend Tracy Romulus shared Halloween snapshots of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn, rocking all-black attire and colorful wigs. Their costumes? "Cereal killers." Genius!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures
