Step Inside the Pink PJ Party Kim Kardashian Hosted for Daughter North West's 10th Birthday

Watch : Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

Kim Kardashian has a reason to celebrate—and all directions point to North West.

The Kardashians star recently marked her eldest daughter's 10th birthday with a pink-filled slumber party at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The event was a joint bash with North's friend Eva, and they were surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including Kourtney Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

As seen in a video Kim shared to TikTok June 14, the hotel room was decorated with pink and black balloons and featured beds tucked under pink tents with twinkle lights. Guests also carried out the theme with their matching pink PJs and there were "North + Eva at The Beverly Hills Hotel" pillows.

When it came to the food, there were a range of tasty treats, including a cheese board and tray of chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons that gave a nod to the 1989 movie Troop Beverly Hills with a note that read "what a thrill!"