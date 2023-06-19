How Beyoncé and More Stars Are Honoring Juneteenth 2023

Two years after Juneteenth became a national holiday, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and more public figures are speaking out about its significance.

Watch: Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae & More Honor Juneteenth

Stars are coming together to commemorate Juneteenth

Two years after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law, making Juneteenth—June 19—a federal holiday, public figures are speaking out about the significance of the occasion.

Juneteenth recognizes the day—June 19, 1865—when Gen. Gordon Granger and Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told the last of the enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended, freeing them.

On the eve of Juneteenth 2023, Beyoncé—who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour—took the stage at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena in a number of ensembles created exclusively by Black designers, as she explained on Instagram.

And according to a press release from Bey's team, those designers included Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off White, Ethiopian designer Feben for her eponymous line, Laquan Smith, as well as the "Crazy in Love" singer's own design for IVY PARK.

Former United States President Barack Obama was also among the public figures to honor Juneteenth, sharing a message with his social media followers.

"On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed but welcome news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas," he tweeted. "It's a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals."

Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

To see how Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington and more stars are honoring Juneteenth, keep reading.

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington

"To all my sisters out there," Kerry Washington wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself swimming, "on this #Juneteenth and on EVERY day, make sure you do the things that let you lean into your LIBERATION!"

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
Michelle Obama

"Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union," Michelle Obama tweeted. "I can't think of a more meaningful way to honor the actions of so many who came before us than by registering to vote."

Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
Beyoncé

"In honor of Juneteenth," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram, "everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers."

Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images
Barack Obama

"On Juneteenth, we commemorate the anniversary of the delayed but welcome news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas," Barack Obama tweeted. "It's a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals."

Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson

"Last week, I got to bring my kid and my boys to the White House for the first-ever Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn," Jennifer Hudson wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the visit. "So special to be able to share this historic moment with them . Thank you, President @joebiden and Vice President @kamalaharris for the invitation. We will never forget it. Happy #Juneteenth, everyone !"

