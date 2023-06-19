How Beyoncé and More Stars Are Honoring Juneteenth 2023

Watch : Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae & More Honor Juneteenth

Stars are coming together to commemorate Juneteenth.

Two years after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law, making Juneteenth—June 19—a federal holiday, public figures are speaking out about the significance of the occasion.

Juneteenth recognizes the day—June 19, 1865—when Gen. Gordon Granger and Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told the last of the enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended, freeing them.

On the eve of Juneteenth 2023, Beyoncé—who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour—took the stage at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena in a number of ensembles created exclusively by Black designers, as she explained on Instagram.

And according to a press release from Bey's team, those designers included Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off White, Ethiopian designer Feben for her eponymous line, Laquan Smith, as well as the "Crazy in Love" singer's own design for IVY PARK.