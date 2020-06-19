What You Need to Know About Juneteenth

Related : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

"(On) July 4, 1776, not everybody was free and celebrating their Independence Day. So here's our day. And if you love us, it'll be your day, too."

That's how Pharrell Williams addressed the press in his home state of Virginia on Tuesday, June 16, according to The Virginian Pilot, as he appeared alongside Gov. Ralph Northam during a press conference in which the governor proposed making June 19—or Juneteenth, as it's commonly referred to—an official legal holiday in the state.

With the nation examining its history of racial inequality as protesters calling for police reform continue to fill the streets, appeals to recognize the significance of Juneteenth more fully have been growing. In the lead-up to this year's celebrations, a number of companies—including Nike, the National Football League, Twitter and more—have announced that the day will now be a company holiday. But for some, the history of the day Black Americans have long since celebrated as the time slavery officially ended in this country remains unclear.

Here's everything you need to know about Juneteenth.