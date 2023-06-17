Untangling Exactly What Happened to Pregnant Olympian Tori Bowie

Watch : Olympian Tori Bowie Tragedy: New Details Emerge

Excited to become a mom, Tori Bowie was ready to hit the ground running.

Just two weeks before her sudden death at age 32, the pregnant Olympian had spoken with her inner circle about her parenting plans. Her agent Kimberly Holland shared that Bowie was "looking forward to this new chapter in her life" and was buying clothes for the baby.

"I thought that conversation, overall, was a conversation of new beginnings," the agent told NBC News June 14. "I think that that would have been one of the most luckiest babies ever, because she had so much love to give."

Instead, the eight-months pregnant athlete was found dead in her Florida bedroom May 2. At the time, Bowie was undergoing labor and had signs of "crowning," according to an autopsy report obtained by E! News June 13.

A medical examiner attributed the three-time Olympic medalist's cause of death to complications of childbirth, noting it was possible she'd suffered from eclampsia—rare, but serious seizures that can result from preeclampsia—as well as respiratory distress.