Ariana Madix Shares NSFW Sex Confession Amid Tom Sandoval Affair in Vanderpump Rules Bonus Scene

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finale: Jaw-Dropping Moments

Just when you thought Scandoval was over, Bravo keeps SUR-ving up more shocking revelations.

The network revealed never-before-seen footage from Vanderpump Rules' explosive 10th season during its annual "Secrets Revealed" special June 14, giving fans even more insight into Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

And while clues about the costars' secret romance were plenty, it was an unexpected sex confession from the TomTom co-owner's ex Ariana Madix that was perhaps the most surprising.

During a girls night out, Ariana admitted, "I don't c-m from penetration, unless it's penetration in the," before pointing to her backside. She added, "I'll c-m from that real fast."

In her confessional, the 37-year-old explained her NSFW comment with a colorful euphemism.

"Often times when you go to a really exclusive club, the front door is where, like, all of the regular people would be going in," she noted, "and then the back door is, like, where the really chic celebrities go in."

Later in the episode, Ariana and Tom attempted to reignite the spark in their nine-year relationship by going on a roller-skating date—although, unbeknownst to his longtime love, his affair with Raquel had already begun