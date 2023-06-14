Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Jessie James Decker's Husband Eric Decker Refusing to Have Vasectomy

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

Jessie James Decker is cutting to the chase.

The singer, 35, recently poked fun at her husband Eric Decker's reluctance to get a vasectomy in a Father's Day-themed commercial for Ryan Reynolds' spirits brand Aviation American Gin.

Taking a cue from Nick Cannon, who acknowledged his large family tree by making a cocktail called the vasectomy in a spot for the brand last year, Jessie crafted her version of the drink in the new ad. And she wasn't afraid to call Eric out in the process.

"It's Father's Day and that means it's time for another vasectomy—something my husband has refused to get," she joked in the video released June 14. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

The "Wanted" artist—who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with the former football player—then proceeded to provide step-by-step instructions on how to make the beverage, starting with filling a tall glass with ice.

"That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure," she continued. "I mean, it's not like giving birth."