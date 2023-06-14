Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Jessie James Decker's Husband Eric Decker Refusing to Have Vasectomy

Jessie James Decker is cutting to the chase.
The singer, 35, recently poked fun at her husband Eric Decker's reluctance to get a vasectomy in a Father's Day-themed commercial for Ryan Reynolds' spirits brand Aviation American Gin.
Taking a cue from Nick Cannon, who acknowledged his large family tree by making a cocktail called the vasectomy in a spot for the brand last year, Jessie crafted her version of the drink in the new ad. And she wasn't afraid to call Eric out in the process.
"It's Father's Day and that means it's time for another vasectomy—something my husband has refused to get," she joked in the video released June 14. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."
The "Wanted" artist—who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with the former football player—then proceeded to provide step-by-step instructions on how to make the beverage, starting with filling a tall glass with ice.
"That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure," she continued. "I mean, it's not like giving birth."
Next, Jessie added cranberry juice that's "sweet like an outpatient gesture of love," the gin and a squeeze of lemon into the glass, topping it off with some tonic.
And while the commercial was for Ryan's gin, she couldn't help but share her love for Betty Buzz, the non-alcoholic mixers brand founded by Ryan's wife Blake Lively, noting, "Looked like there's at least one husband out there looking out for his better half."
The Dancing With the Stars alum then finished the cocktail by stirring it all up and adding an orange peel, holding up the garnish and stating, "It looks like this one could use a snip."
After Jessie completed the recipe, stressing it was "so good and so easy," Eric came out to give the vasectomy a try—the cocktail, that is. And he wasn't the only one to make a cameo as Ryan also popped out for a quick word.
"You know those don't actually work right?" the Deadpool star—who shares four kids with Blake—teasingly told the couple. "Like at all."
However, Jessie told Eric not to pay him any attention. "Don't listen to him," she said. "They work."
The ad comes nearly five months after Jessie told Us Weekly she and Eric probably wouldn't have more kids but that he "refuses to go make it permanent" by having a vasectomy.
"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment,'" she said to the outlet in January, "and he just won't do it."
As for Eric's take on Jessie's gentle nudge in the spot? "Definitely not naming any future kids Ryan, @vancityreynolds," he teased on Instagram alongside the ad. "Yes, future."