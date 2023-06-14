Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Baby Boy Tristan Undergoes Tongue-Tie Revision

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Favoring Son Over Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa's baby boy Tristan is on the mend.

The Selling Sunset star recently shared that their 4-month-old underwent a tongue-tie revision, posting a picture of Tristan following the procedure on her Instagram Stories June 13.

"Such a strong boy after getting his tongue tie revision," Heather wrote alongside the snap. "Getting lots of snuggles @therealtarekelmoussa."

The real estate agent first told fans about her little one's tongue-tie condition in February while discussing her breastfeeding journey.

"Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they're literally baby fairies," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 20. "I'm so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping."