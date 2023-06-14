Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Baby Boy Tristan Undergoes Tongue-Tie Revision

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa recently shared that her baby boy Tristan, who she shares with HGTV's Tarek El Moussa, is "such a strong boy after getting his tongue tie revision."

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa's baby boy Tristan is on the mend.

The Selling Sunset star recently shared that their 4-month-old underwent a tongue-tie revision, posting a picture of Tristan following the procedure on her Instagram Stories June 13.

"Such a strong boy after getting his tongue tie revision," Heather wrote alongside the snap. "Getting lots of snuggles @therealtarekelmoussa."

The real estate agent first told fans about her little one's tongue-tie condition in February while discussing her breastfeeding journey.

"Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they're literally baby fairies," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 20. "I'm so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping."

Since welcoming Tristan in late January, the Netflix star has shared several aspects of what motherhood has been like for her—from posting pictures of their baby boy to Instagram to talking about balancing work and family life. Although, she already had experience being a stepmom to kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, who Tarek shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall. And over the years, Heather has given followers a few glimpses into their co-parenting journey, including recently posting a picture of her and Tarek attending Taylor's sixth grade graduation with Christina and her husband Josh Hall.

And while she's acknowledged they've experienced some ups and downs, she stressed how they continue to put the kids first. 

Instagram

"I think she realized how much I love the kids, and they are No. 1 to me over anything," Heather said about Christina on a November episode of Today All Day's "The New Rules" series. "So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us."

