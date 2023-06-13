New Details About Pregnant Tori Bowie's Final Moments Revealed

Watch : Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

More details surrounding Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie's tragic death have emerged.

The sports star, who was about eight months pregnant, was found dead in bed at her Florida home May 2, according to an autopsy report by E! News on June 13.

Bowie, who won three medals for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, was at the crowning stage while "undergoing labor." The autopsy determined the 32-year-old died naturally from complications of childbirth due to possible respiratory distress and eclampsia.

Eclampsia occurs when a person develops seizures during pregnancy, typically around the 20th week of pregnancy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's office did not indicate Bowie had a history of preeclampsia, which is the medical condition that eclampsia develops from. The autopsy report only listed bipolar disorder under medical history.

Additionally, a toxicology report for the runner showed no drugs were in her system at the time of her death.