New Details About Pregnant Tori Bowie's Final Moments Revealed

More details surrounding Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie's tragic death have emerged.
The sports star, who was about eight months pregnant, was found dead in bed at her Florida home May 2, according to an autopsy report by E! News on June 13.
Bowie, who won three medals for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, was at the crowning stage while "undergoing labor." The autopsy determined the 32-year-old died naturally from complications of childbirth due to possible respiratory distress and eclampsia.
Eclampsia occurs when a person develops seizures during pregnancy, typically around the 20th week of pregnancy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The Orange County Medical Examiner's office did not indicate Bowie had a history of preeclampsia, which is the medical condition that eclampsia develops from. The autopsy report only listed bipolar disorder under medical history.
Additionally, a toxicology report for the runner showed no drugs were in her system at the time of her death.
Bowie's body was found after Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a welfare check on Bowie—born Frentorish Bowie—who had "not been seen or heard from in several days," a spokesperson for the agency previously told NBC News.
The athlete's death was confirmed the following day by her management company, which wrote in a May 3 Instagram post, "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!"
She was laid to rest May 12 in Mississippi, her home state, in a funeral service attended by her family, friends and fellow former members of Team USA, including gold medal-winning sprinter Tianna Bartoletta.
"I'm grateful to have caught up with her when I saw her last," Bartoletta wrote on Instagram following the service on May 15. "And I felt I had to be with her again. I'd only been to Mississippi once before and I don't remember it. But I won't soon forget this trip. And I will never forget Tori."