Nick Jonas and Baby Girl Malti Are Lovebugs in New Father-Daughter Portrait

Watch : Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't "Give a F--k" About Nick Jonas' Exes

This headstrong father and determined mother have the cutest summer baby.

Nick Jonas gave a sweet look at his relationship with daughter Malti Marie in a rare professional father-daughter photo on June 12.

The pic, taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin and shared to Nick's social media, shows the Jonas Brothers singer in a silver sequined jacket while cradling his and Priyanka Chopra's 16-month-old. Malti's cuteness is on full display as she rocks a light blue ruffled dress, a bracelet and white sandals while gazing off ahead.

It appears the photo was snapped June 11 amid the band's performance at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in England, where Nick sported the same ensemble.

Although the 30-year-old was a man of few words, simply captioning the image with a heart, he's previously opened up about how he's changed since becoming a dad.

"The weight of everything is much more intense," Nick told Variety last year. "I I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys... I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."