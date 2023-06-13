Nick Jonas and Baby Girl Malti Are Lovebugs in New Father-Daughter Portrait

This headstrong father and determined mother have the cutest summer baby.
Nick Jonas gave a sweet look at his relationship with daughter Malti Marie in a rare professional father-daughter photo on June 12.
The pic, taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin and shared to Nick's social media, shows the Jonas Brothers singer in a silver sequined jacket while cradling his and Priyanka Chopra's 16-month-old. Malti's cuteness is on full display as she rocks a light blue ruffled dress, a bracelet and white sandals while gazing off ahead.
It appears the photo was snapped June 11 amid the band's performance at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in England, where Nick sported the same ensemble.
Although the 30-year-old was a man of few words, simply captioning the image with a heart, he's previously opened up about how he's changed since becoming a dad.
"The weight of everything is much more intense," Nick told Variety last year. "I I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys... I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."
As for Priyanka—who tied the knot with the musician in 2018—she recently shared one of her favorite moments of her motherhood journey so far: taking Malti to her native India for the first time.
"I was very emotional," the Citadel star said on The Jess Cagle Show in April. "It was so magical."
Recalling how Malti traveled "all around" Mumbai and tasted different kinds of local food, the actress shared, "She loved, loved, loved India."
And when they're back home? Priyanka, 40, really values being present for Malti's milestones and always tries to be there for her nighttime routine.
"Being my own boss kind of helps, except when I'm on set," she told E! News in May. "I can prioritize my scheduling, stop working at a certain time and don't miss bathtime. Those are things that are really important to me."
Check out Nick and Priyanka's best photos with Malti below.