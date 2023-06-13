Nick Jonas and Baby Girl Malti Are Lovebugs in New Father-Daughter Portrait

Nick Jonas, who welcomed baby girl Malti Marie with wife Priyanka Chopra in 2022, shared a rare look at his daughter's face in a new photo of the duo together.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 13, 2023 8:33 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesNick JonasCouplesCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't "Give a F--k" About Nick Jonas' Exes

This headstrong father and determined mother have the cutest summer baby.

Nick Jonas gave a sweet look at his relationship with daughter Malti Marie in a rare professional father-daughter photo on June 12.

The pic, taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin and shared to Nick's social media, shows the Jonas Brothers singer in a silver sequined jacket while cradling his and Priyanka Chopra's 16-month-old. Malti's cuteness is on full display as she rocks a light blue ruffled dress, a bracelet and white sandals while gazing off ahead.

It appears the photo was snapped June 11 amid the band's performance at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in England, where Nick sported the same ensemble.

Although the 30-year-old was a man of few words, simply captioning the image with a heart, he's previously opened up about how he's changed since becoming a dad

"The weight of everything is much more intense," Nick told Variety last year. "I I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys... I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent." 

photos
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Life as Mom to Baby Malti

As for Priyanka—who tied the knot with the musician in 2018—she recently shared one of her favorite moments of her motherhood journey so far: taking Malti to her native India for the first time. 

"I was very emotional," the Citadel star said on The Jess Cagle Show in April. "It was so magical." 

Nicolas Gerardin / @nicolasgerardin

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Details Raquel Leviss Moment Cut From VPR Reunion

2

New Details About Pregnant Tori Bowie's Final Moments Revealed

3

Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Bikini Photo Showing Chest Tattoo

Recalling how Malti traveled "all around" Mumbai and tasted different kinds of local food, the actress shared, "She loved, loved, loved India."

And when they're back home? Priyanka, 40, really values being present for Malti's milestones and always tries to be there for her nighttime routine. 

"Being my own boss kind of helps, except when I'm on set," she told E! News in May. "I can prioritize my scheduling, stop working at a certain time and don't miss bathtime. Those are things that are really important to me."  

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Check out Nick and Priyanka's best photos with Malti below.

Nicolas Gerardin / @nicolasgerardin
Official Portrait

Nick shared a father-daughter photo—taken by professional photographer Nicolas Gerardin—in June 2023 amid the Jonas Brothers' performance at Capital's Summertime Ball in England.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka and Malti bundle up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Mini Me

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Details Raquel Leviss Moment Cut From VPR Reunion

2

New Details About Pregnant Tori Bowie's Final Moments Revealed

3

Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Bikini Photo Showing Chest Tattoo

4

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Are Lovebugs in New Father-Daughter Portrait