Shop The Katy Perry Collections Shoes You Need To Complete Your Summer Wardrobe

Ever wish you could shop the closet of a mega pop star? What about a fashion icon? General legend? All three of these phrases could describe Katy Perry, and while you can't exactly go rummaging around in her wardrobe, you can get pretty close. Katy Perry Collections shoes are a line of endlessly rewearable pairs designed with Katy herself, and they're exactly what you hoped they'd be.
They're bold. They're bright. They're colorful. Some are understated, some are over-the-top, and some are literally perfumed, and they're all impossibly cute. From flower-topped flats to fisherman-inspired platforms, these kicks take you from day to night to early morning in style.
Whether you like to make a statement with each step or blend in with the crowd, you'll definitely discover a pair of Katy Perry shoes to love. (I mentioned the ones with scented soles, right? Who thinks of something like that? In a good way!)
Below, shop 15 pairs of Katy Perry shoes that will complete every summer look with the artist's signature flair.
Katy Perry Collections The Hollow Heel Sling Back
The Hollow Heel Slingback delivers a fashion-forward twist on a traditional silhouette.
Katy Perry Collections The Marcella Pump
Katy Perry's Marcella is "a timeless stiletto fashioned with a pointy toe," available in a range of desk-to-drinks-friendly hues.
Katy Perry Collections The Geli T-Strap Sandal
The brand refers to the Geli® line as its signature shoe, and it's easy to see why: Super-soft, lightweight, and even lightly fragranced, these sandals are an effortless go-to throughout the summer.
Katy Perry Collections The Heightten Clog
These square-toed, lug-soled, and perfectly patent slip-on clogs are designed to "maximize your modern vibe," per Katy Perry Collections, and they do so with a dash of '70s-inspired style.
Katy Perry Collections The Geli Stud Sandal
Sparkly Geli® not so much your thing? In that case, I'd like to introduce you to Studded Geli®. I think you'll get along famously.
Katy Perry Collections The Tooliped Bows Heeled Sandal
A trio of dainty bows adds a flourish to these versatile sandals.
Katy Perry Collections The Skatter Bead Sneaker
I will not say "He was a Skatter bead/She said 'See you latter, bead'" to describe this pair of super-cute sneakers, but I am very tempted to.
Katy Perry Collections The Meadow Woven Heeled Sandal
These resort-ready heels are just begging to be paired with an ankle-skimming sundress, or perhaps even a pair of good ol' Daisy Dukes, with a bikini on top, of course.
Katy Perry Collections The Evie Daisy Flat
"The Evie Daisy Flat by Katy Perry will showcase your striking style," writes the brand, by pairing (wink) a "glossy faux-patent leather" with a "sleek ballet flat featuring a square-toe design." And, you know, the whole adorable daisy design of it all.
Katy Perry Collections The Busy Bee Slide
I'm absolutely obsessed with these psychedelic slides just by looking at them. On top of that, the "flatform" sole makes them an obvious choice for everyday wear.
Katy Perry Collections The Summer Ballet Flat
Take a bite out of summer with these cotton Mary Jane-inspired flats. Juicy!
Katy Perry Collections The Golden Pump
The Golden Pump features a lower heel and a cushioned insole, finally making wearing Not Flats to the office an option for the who-can-last-in-heels-all-day crew.
Katy Perry Collections The Luvlie Bootie
The cutely named Luvlie Bootie instantly "levels up your look." In more ways than one, really.
Katy Perry Collections The Geli Combat Fisherman Sandal
Combat. Fisherman. Geli®. Here, three footwear essentials combine to form one ultra-stylish (and comfortable!) pair you'll return to again and again.
Katy Perry Collections The Meadow Classic Heeled Sandal
Topped with delicate, dainty florals, these heeled sandals finish every wedding guest, brunch, or just-being-adorable-around-the-house look with a feminine flourish.
