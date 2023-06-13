Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $260 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $260, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. You can wear this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It has two exterior zip compartments to help you stay organized. It may look small, but it can fit the largest iPhone along with your other must-haves.
A 77% discount is just too good to pass up, right? Shop before this deal disappears!
Kate Spade 77% Off Deal
Kate Spade Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody
Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in four colors.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody Reviews
A shopper shared, "I bought this purse because it has a built in billfold. Love love love."
Another gushed, "Sooo happy with this crossbody. I really enjoy the duel zipper action. If u need to carry stuff this is the bag for u. It's practical & stylish."
Someone reviewed, "Tiny but mighty. Fits my iPhone 13 pro max and my eyeglasses. Has a zipped inner pocket for cash and the small front zipped area has slots for credit cards and ID. This is a great bag."
A Kate Spade shopper wrote, "Beautiful purses. Bought one as a gift and the other for myself. Perfect size for an evening out. Good quality. Very nice. Would buy again."
"Perfect size. Plenty of room. Perfect for on the go," someone reviewed.
Another shared, "Great size to use when shopping and going to the the casino without caring a large bag. The back flap holds your phone and the inside hold credit cards ,money and lipstick."
