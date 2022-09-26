This Duffel Bag Has 17,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 20 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you travel a lot or you just prefer a larger to carry your essentials, a reliable duffel bag is a necessity for sure. However, "reliable" shouldn't automatically equate to "expensive." Thankfully, there are so many affordable finds on Amazon.
If you're looking for a great overnight bag that's durable to accomodate all of your needs and actually looks cute, you need to check out the Floless Travel Duffel Bag. It is great to bring to the gym, on a weekend trip, or as your airport carry-on. It even has a strap on one side that you can easily slip over your luggage handle, which makes maneuvering through the airport a lot easier. There are pockets on the inside and the outside to help you stay organized. The material is water-resistant and there are 20 colors to choose from.
This duffel bag is just what you need for travel, workouts, hiking, camping, and more. I'm not the only one who loves it. The Floless Travel Duffel Bag has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This bag comes in 20 colors, ranging from vibrant to neutral. Check out some of the colorways below.
If you want additional information before you shop, here are some rave 5-star reviews.
Floless Travel Duffel Bag Reviews
A shopper shared, "I love this bag so far. Perfect size for a weekend away. It had a lot more space inside than I was expecting. I like the pockets lining the inside, I used them for a small makeup bag and medications."
Another explained, "This bag was exactly what I needed for my long weekend trip! It worked perfect as a personal bag on my flight (I flew with United, and it had no issues fitting under the seat). There are lots of pockets on the inside to organize all your personal items and enough room for at least a 4-day trip! Also, I absolutely love the light lilac color I got. 11/10 would recommend this bag!"
An Amazon customer said, "These bags are so cute and incredibly useful at the same time. I like that one of the inside pockets is lined in plastic for toiletries. My Favorite part is that you can put it on top of your suitcase With the handle going through it back pocket. Fantastic quality for the price."
A shopper reviewed, "Not only are the color options super cute but it is a very versatile bag! Has many compartments and it is lightweight, additionally very high-quality fabric, and super spacious! I was able to pack enough for 2 weeks and still had room leftover. Highly recommend!"
"Bought this for a 4-day trip to FL. It fits a ton of stuff and actually fits size guides for personal items on airplanes - saved me from having to pay for a carry on. Great bag for travel," a shopper wrote.
Someone else explained, "This bag is well-made and perfect for travel. The handles fit over rolling suitcases, making airport trips easier. I love that there's a cooler pocket to separate drinks from the rest of the bag's contents. Planning to buy another one for my husband to replace his plastic grocery bags/travel luggage."
