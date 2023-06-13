Zendaya Sets the Record Straight on Claim She Was Denied Entry to Rome Restaurant

Zendaya is dune with this rumor.
The actress' rep addressed a report claiming she was denied entry to a restaurant in Rome because her tube top didn't meet its strict dress code. As her rep told Page Six June 12, "This is completely false."
Zendaya, 26, also seemed to poke fun at the rumor on her Instagram Story by posting an illustration of a person asking "Source?" along with the response, "I made it up."
Meanwhile, her assistant Darnell Appling gave the details on what really went down, saying their group simply changed their mind about where they wanted to dine.
"Well this is a bald head lie," Darnell wrote on Instagram Story about the report. "We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building [and] realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs. The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about."
The Euphoria crew member explained, "We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby. This whole story is a lie."
While she may rue this restaurant fiasco, the Spider-Man star has otherwise been having a euphoric time in Italy over the past month.
In May, Zendaya left a pizza her heart in Venice after enjoying a romantic trip with boyfriend Tom Holland that included a boat ride with her puppy, Noon. The couple—who have been dating for two years—even showed some subtle PDA when she seemed to plant a kiss on Tom's cheek on the dock.
She also made an appearance at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice alongside Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra, before later heading to Rome to support the fashion brand at its Bulgari Hotel Roma opening June 8.
The Emmy winner actually suffered a fashion emergency ahead of the red carpet event, but thanks to a last-minute fashion save from her stylist Law Roach, she turned up flawlessly in a sparking black suit with a mesh-style top.
"Fun fact…my dress for tonight's Bulgari Hotels & Resorts event got lost in transit," she shared June 8. "So we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt, a Valentino suit."