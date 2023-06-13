Zendaya Sets the Record Straight on Claim She Was Denied Entry to Rome Restaurant

Watch : Zendaya's Fashion Emergency Has Stylist Law Roach Coming in Clutch

Zendaya is dune with this rumor.

The actress' rep addressed a report claiming she was denied entry to a restaurant in Rome because her tube top didn't meet its strict dress code. As her rep told Page Six June 12, "This is completely false."

Zendaya, 26, also seemed to poke fun at the rumor on her Instagram Story by posting an illustration of a person asking "Source?" along with the response, "I made it up."

Meanwhile, her assistant Darnell Appling gave the details on what really went down, saying their group simply changed their mind about where they wanted to dine.

"Well this is a bald head lie," Darnell wrote on Instagram Story about the report. "We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building [and] realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs. The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about."

The Euphoria crew member explained, "We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby. This whole story is a lie."