Zendaya Has the Last Laugh After Tripping Incident in Rome

From falling in love to... well, falling.
Zendaya got caught slipping while walking up a flight of stairs in Rome and fell into the hands of security. While the internet was quick to make memes, Zendaya beat them to the laughs.
The Euphoria star posted photos to her Instagram story on Monday, Feb, 21, showing her mid-tumble and captioned it, "I can't stop laughing... did they really have to take a video of me tripping."
She was filmed stumbling on some slippery cement, reaching for the people around her to help her out. While it looks like she recovered without injury, the photos caught her at the perfect moment.
"They got me," Zendaya said in an Instagram story video while hysterically laughing. "They got me!"
The 25 year old cracked up at the images, zooming up to her face to show tears of laughter. She continued, "I'm crying."
Before hitting the pavement, she was heading into Eitch Borromini for lunch, according to Page Six. Zendaya was dressed in a black dress, pumps and a matching Black KN95 mask.
In a story post showing off the final look, she wrote, "I was tryina be cute today."
Following the photos of her falling, she shared one more photo captured by the paparazzi, showing one of her eyes peeking behind the seat of a car.
In one final laugh, she shared a meme someone made of Marvel's Dr. Strange—played by Benedict Cumberbatch—using his sorcerer magic to send a cropped photo of Zendaya through the air.
When Zendaya isn't falling up the stairs, she can be found out with boyfriend Tom Holland. On Feb. 17, the two are spotted at a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden, stealing our hearts with matching jerseys with each other's names printed on the back. Zendaya's had "Holland" printed on the back while Tom repped "Zendaya."