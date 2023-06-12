Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : USATF Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Tori Bowie's cause of death has been determined one month after her tragic passing.

The 32-year-old, who won three medals for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, died from complications of childbirth at her Florida home on May 2, according to a coroner's report obtained by TMZ. The report said the athlete was about eight months pregnant and "undergoing labor" when she passed away.

Bowie's body was discovered on May 2 after Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to perform a welfare check on the athlete, who had "not been seen of heard from in several days," a spokesperson for the agency previously told NBC News. At the time, the spokesperson said authorities found "no signs of foul play" at the scene.

The track and field star's management company confirmed her death a day later, writing on Instagram, "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!"