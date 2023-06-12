Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

Tori Bowie's cause of death has been determined one month after her tragic passing.
The 32-year-old, who won three medals for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, died from complications of childbirth at her Florida home on May 2, according to a coroner's report obtained by TMZ. The report said the athlete was about eight months pregnant and "undergoing labor" when she passed away.
Bowie's body was discovered on May 2 after Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to perform a welfare check on the athlete, who had "not been seen of heard from in several days," a spokesperson for the agency previously told NBC News. At the time, the spokesperson said authorities found "no signs of foul play" at the scene.
The track and field star's management company confirmed her death a day later, writing on Instagram, "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!"
Six years before her death, Bowie—born Frentorish Bowie—took home the gold medal alongside 4×100 meter relay teammates Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won a silver medal in the 100 meter dash and a bronze in the 200 meter dash at the same Olympics.
Bowie's funeral was held on May 12 in Mississippi, where she was mourned by family and close friends.
"A few people were tapped to give remarks at Tori's funeral on Saturday and each time they relayed a track memory I remembered thinking 'I was there,'" Bartoletta recalled in a May 15 Instagram post. "Tori was on top of the world until she wasn't, me too. We have literally stood there together."
Sharing that Bowie had "struggled off the track" and was "increasingly isolated," the 37-year-old continued, "I'm grateful to have caught up with her when I saw her last. And I felt I had to be with her again. I'd only been to Mississippi once before and I don't remember it. But I won't soon forget this trip. And I will never forget Tori."
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)