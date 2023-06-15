The Real Story Behind Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone’s Fashion Show Date

Kim Kardashian's hidden talent? Matchmaking.
On The Kardashians' June 15 episode, she revealed she was the mastermind behind Khloe Kardashian's Dolce and Gabbana fashion show date with Italian actor Michele Morrone.
Kim tried to make sparks fly between them after friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson spent eight months trying to convince her to watch Michele's Netflix show 365 Days. "It's this super romantic, hot, sexual show," she recalled being told. "And he's the hottest guy."
So, when Kim learned Michele, 32, had been invited to the September event—which she was creative directing—she jumped at the chance to help out her sis.
"At lunch, Domenico [Dolce] goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you're never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloe: the actor Michele Morrone,'" Kim told her friends ahead of the show. "He's so hot. He's in the show. It's like soft porn practically, but it's a show on Netflix. So, let's fully set this up that Khloe falls in love in Milan. But she has no idea."
The SKIMS designer explained in a confessional, "I am such a setter-upper. And my plan for Khloe is to get her mojo back in Milan."
And Khloe wasn't opposed to the idea.
"I didn't know I lost my mojo, but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf--ker somewhere," the 38-year-old said in a confessional, later adding, "I think he's super hot. He's like a man. I love a good man."
Kim let her friends know that Michele was also going to join them for dinner at an after-party, teasing, "Khloe's gonna die. Khloe's gonna be so excited. This guy has no clue we're doing a whole episode about him."
Khloe and Michele were later photographed together at the fashion show and looking cozy backstage, but his rep clarified at the time that there was "no relationship to speak of at all."
As for Kim's dating life? Well, she's still looking for Mr. Right—and she has a long list that needs to be checked off.
The entrepreneur—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye West—unveiled her so-called "Man-ifest" of everything she wants in her next boyfriend.
"No. 1, protect me. No. 2, fight for me. No. 3, good hygiene—I mean that's like a given, I think I should even take that off. No. 4, calm. No. 5, no mom or dad issues," she read from her phone, also noting patience, support and good teeth were musts. "Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone who can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to."
The list keeps going... "No heavy baggage—I have enough," she continued. "Taller than me. Someone that loves to workout. A motivated person. An independent person that's not clingy and someone with good taste."
And that's just skimming the surface. But she's potentially found something with a new man, dubbed "Fred," who is showing promise and "so meets the standards."