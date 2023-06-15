The Real Story Behind Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone’s Fashion Show Date

Watch : Is Khloe Kardashian Dating Michele Morrone?

Kim Kardashian's hidden talent? Matchmaking.

On The Kardashians' June 15 episode, she revealed she was the mastermind behind Khloe Kardashian's Dolce and Gabbana fashion show date with Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Kim tried to make sparks fly between them after friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson spent eight months trying to convince her to watch Michele's Netflix show 365 Days. "It's this super romantic, hot, sexual show," she recalled being told. "And he's the hottest guy."

So, when Kim learned Michele, 32, had been invited to the September event—which she was creative directing—she jumped at the chance to help out her sis.

"At lunch, Domenico [Dolce] goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you're never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloe: the actor Michele Morrone,'" Kim told her friends ahead of the show. "He's so hot. He's in the show. It's like soft porn practically, but it's a show on Netflix. So, let's fully set this up that Khloe falls in love in Milan. But she has no idea."