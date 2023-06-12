Jennifer Lawrence's Red Carpet Look Is a Demure Take on Dominatrix Style

Jennifer Lawrence dressed to impress at the London premiere of her new film No Hard Feelings, wearing a sheer gown, opera-length gloves and a bold smoky eye.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 12, 2023 10:21 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetJennifer LawrenceE! Insider
Watch: Why Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Feldman BOTH Missed Their Proms

Jennifer Lawrence's daring style moment will make you look up.

The Oscar winner commanded the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film No Hard Feelings. For the June 12 event, J.Law wowed in a little black dress from Dior that was anything but basic, as it featured a risqué bodice that was completely see-through with a black bandeau bra underneath.

The floor-length gown, which was originally created in a midi-length style for the fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, also included beaded floral appliqués and black lining for the skirt's mermaid silhouette.

As for the finishing touches? The Don't Look Up star accessorized the head-turning piece with a thin belt to cinch her waist, Manolo Blahnik pumps and black leather opera-length gloves. She also opted for a bold beauty look, rocking a dramatic smoky eye with dagger-sharp liner and glossy berry-colored lips. She topped off her glam with a slicked-back high ponytail.

photos
Jennifer Lawrence's Hilarious Quotes

Jennifer's demure-meets-dominatrix look comes off the heels of her red-hot Cannes Film Festival 2023 outfit. 

While attending the premiere of the documentary Bread and Rose on May 21, she stole the spotlight in a flaming red Dior gown that featured a cinched waist, a ruffled neckline and long train. And in true J.Law fashion, she added an element of surprise by skipping the stilettos and wearing black flip-flops instead.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Considering the 32-year-old's latest film doesn't hit theaters until June 23, it's only a matter of time before she turns heads with another fabulous ensemble.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Keep reading to see all of the Hunger Games star's most swoon-worthy looks over the years.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Polka Dot Fun

The actress wears a belted white polka dot button-down dress at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2021.

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Badass Babe

For Dior's Paris Fashion Week show in 2019, the A-lister kept things effortlessly cool in black leather. 

REX/Shutterstock
Free Spirit

Jen is oh-so pretty in this pale pink midi-dress by Rosie Assoulin at the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
Stunna Shades On

Taking a page out of Anna Wintour's style playbook, Lawrence makes rocking sunglasses indoors totally acceptable. 

Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Sexy Slips

This simple slit style is the perfect subtle ensemble for the star. She opts for minimal jewelry and a black clutch to match. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Warrior Goddess

J. Law stuns in this Renaissance-style dress detailed with shining embellishments, a flared hemline and a striking halter chest. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Sweet And Simple

This look from Lorenzo Serafini is perfect for brunch, the office or any boss-lady event. JLaw, we're taking notes. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Modern Day Marilyn

Looking like a vintage Hollywood star, the actress stuns in this buttoned, gold Versace dress. And, wow, look at those curves and the side slit!

Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Sheer Brilliance

Jenifer is nothing short of a style icon. This tulle combo of black sheer over blush pink material is all the proof we need. Thank Dior Couture for this look. 

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Do the Disco

Jennifer looks like she stepped out of the '70s in this daring Dior gown. 

Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Lovely in Lace

Who other than Jennifer would look this darling in pleats and lace? The Silver Linings Playbook star opts for this Giambattista Valli dress at the Venice Film Fest in 2017.

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Can You Say Sophistication?

This structured gown is all about the details. 

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
A Whole Lotta Tulle

This star is giving us all the blues in this tulle Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior look. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pattern Play

We love a good abstract look. Jen serves new-age rebel chicness in an Altuzarra ensemble and Christian Louboutin shoes. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Heart Breaker

The Passengers star stuns in this white, tulle gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Shine Bright Like a Star

Jennifer is total winter wonderland princess in this sparkling, cozy, sheer look from Christian Dior. 

Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
Monochrome Moment

Looking very business casual in Phillip Lim, the star strikes a rather spicy pose while visiting in Spain. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Funky Fresh

The Oscar winner makes Paris Fashion Week her very own runway in 2017.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Ethereal Goddess

The actress makes us blush in this plunging, blush-pink Elie Saab dress. 

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Sophisticated Chic

She is oh-so innovative. This star's printed accent leg in this La Perla and Ralph Lauren ensemble is a look we can all steal.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Black Out

The actress let it all flow behind her with this stunning sheer train from Antonio Berardi paired with strappy heels. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Shining in Silver

It's clear J.Law is not afraid to show a little skin here and there. This silk Dior Haute Couture dress fit the star so effortlessly. 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for VICE Media, LLC
Epitome of Elegance

The Mother actress shows us how to do LBD in this sweet Oscar de la Renta dress.

Eric Charbonneau / SPE
Transparent Top

The actress looks like a stunning ice queen with her silver locks and sparkling Altuzarra embellished skirt to match. What a look!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Crop it Out

J/Law will always look stunning in two-piece sets. This Alexander Wang ensemble had our girl taking a step on the wild side with a bared midriff and side slit. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sexy in Sheer

This flesh-toned, layered-lace Dior is perfect for prom, a ball or in JLaw's case, red carpet chicness. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Old Hollywood Glam

All hail Queen Jennifer. This goddess returns from the skies as an angel wearing a breathtaking Dior number of course. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Lady in Red

This star is dressed to kill in her flashing diamond accessories and knockout Dior dress to slay our lives.

Dolce&Gabbana
Winter Bouquet

If you haven't figured out by now, there is no wrong you can do when pairing florals and lace. Dolce & Gabbana gets it. 

Danny Martindale/WireImage
Autumn Allure

The Hunger Games hero couldn't look more eternal in this sexy cut-out style Dior Couture dress. 

photos
View More Photos From Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!