Jennifer Lawrence's Red Carpet Look Is a Demure Take on Dominatrix Style

Jennifer Lawrence's daring style moment will make you look up.

The Oscar winner commanded the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film No Hard Feelings. For the June 12 event, J.Law wowed in a little black dress from Dior that was anything but basic, as it featured a risqué bodice that was completely see-through with a black bandeau bra underneath.

The floor-length gown, which was originally created in a midi-length style for the fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, also included beaded floral appliqués and black lining for the skirt's mermaid silhouette.

As for the finishing touches? The Don't Look Up star accessorized the head-turning piece with a thin belt to cinch her waist, Manolo Blahnik pumps and black leather opera-length gloves. She also opted for a bold beauty look, rocking a dramatic smoky eye with dagger-sharp liner and glossy berry-colored lips. She topped off her glam with a slicked-back high ponytail.