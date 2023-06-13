We Ranked All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movies. You're Welcome!

In honor of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 37th birthday on June 13, we're revisiting their cinematic adventures.

Picture this: It's 2001. You just fed your Tamagotchi after downing a Fruit by the Foot. *NSYNC holds the No. 1 spot on TRL. And Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are still releasing one straight-to-DVD vacation movie a year. Life is cool to the max.

If all of that just unlocked a core memory for you then June 13 is likely a date you know quite well: It's Mary-Kate and Ashley's birthday. While the Full House alums, now 37, may no longer act, their fans will always have Paris—Passport to Paris, that is, as well as When in Rome and Winning London.

Before saying goodbye to their on-screen personas in favor of building their own sartorial empire, the fashion moguls gifted millennials with a vast library of films, creating their own cinematic universe before releasing their final movie together in 2004. And we can't think of a better way to celebrate their birthday than by revisitng their movie masterpieces and answering one formidable question: Which one is their best? 

Here's the official ranking of the Olsen twins' 14 movies, spanning from the early '90s to the mid-aughts: 

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
THE WORST: NO. 14: Switching Goals

Released: 1999
Familiar Face: Michael Cera as a brat. On brand?

To quote one of their far superior films, Switching Goals was so "S&C." (Snooze and cruise.)

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
NO. 13: How the West Was Fun

Released: 1994
Familiar Face: Elizabeth Olsen, the twins' real-life-little sis-turned-Avenger, as a girl in a car. Yep.

But was it really THAT fun? Of all the Olsens' films, this one, set on a dude ranch, is the most forgettable. Sorry, you are not the cute one.

Dualstar Entertainment Group
NO. 12: Getting There

Released: 2002
Familiar Face: Billy Aaron Brown…'cause he was in Holiday in the Sun. Double-dipping!

Sweet 16 and licensed to drive...us to boredom.

Warner Bros.
NO. 11: When in Rome

Released: 2002
Familiar Face: Like, no one. 

Listen, we don't expect believability when we pop in an Olsen Twins' straight-to-VHS, but the CEO of a major company taking two of his (16-year-old!) interns on a vacation after they've been fired and then giving them free reign over the biggest event of the year? WE ARE OFFENDED, DUALSTAR. We, and Rome, deserved better.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
NO. 10: New York Minute

Released: 2004
Familiar Face: Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. Schitt's Creek'Eugene Levy. Andy Richter. Darrell Hammond. Drew Pinsky. Jack Osbourne. Oh, and their Full House dad Bob Saget as himself. So much cringing. So little time. 

The Olsen Twins' final film together actually made it into theaters...and promptly crashed and burned. Like, harder than a plane crash on a Shonda Rhimes show. Still, there was something so charmingly ridiculous about the movie, but we're not sure if it was intentionally bad or, like, bad-bad. Whatever, we still paid to see it. And would do so again.

Dualstar Productions
NO. 9: The Challenge

Released: 2003
Familiar Face: Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi played the girls' teammate who almost blew the whole thing because he was too busy day-dreaming about his grandmother's meatballs. Classic. 

Mary-Kate and Ashley's final straight-to-DVD film definitely wasn't their best, but it gets bumped up a few spots thanks to its seriously epic final scene, which found many of their former on-screen love interests returning and fighting over them. While the boys argue, MK&A run down the beach. "You know, Ash, boys will come and go, but we'll always have each other," Mary-Kate says, while Ashley adds, "And that's not just in a movie." OMG, CURSES ON OUR PARENTS FOREVER FOR NOT GIVING US A TWIN SISTER. 

Warner Bros.
NO. 8: To Grandmother's House We Go

Released: 1992
Familiar Face: Rhea Perlman and Jerry Van Dyke as the girls' accidental kidnappers. They came for the mail truck, left with baby billionaires.

Such a solid movie to watch around Christmastime, but as far as holiday-themed Olsen outings, it just doesn't hold up to the next film on our list...

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
NO. 7: Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Released: 1993
Familiar Face: Cloris Leachman being cruelly rebuffed by the Academy for her stellar dual work as the witchy and bitchy aunt Agatha and sweet, sweet Aunt Sofia. Plus, Will & Grace's Eric McCormack as their dad. 

One of our favorite movies to watch around Halloween, this one was actually kind of messed up when you really think about it for longer than five seconds. They spend the entire movie with a grave-digger, a homeless man and a professional clown. #SquadGoals or To Catch a Predator's dream episode?

Warner Bros.
NO. 6: Winning London

Released: 2001
Familiar Face: Jesse Spencer, who later went on to star in House and Chicago Fire. But we bet he's probably approached more about his work as James, a freakin' British lord who wooed MK. 

This film is so important in the MK&A mythology because it was the first time they FRENCH-KISSED their love interests. Not Michelle Tanner, not yet fashion moguls, Winning London is the middle of the Olsen twins' long Hollywood journey. Plus, we're pretty sure Model UN memberships increased by at least 15 percent after this one. See? Important!

Courage/Dualstar Prods/Tapestry/Kobal/Shutterstock
NO. 5: Our Lips Are Sealed

Released: 2000
Familiar Face: Jason Clarke, who's since starred in Zero Dark Thirty, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and a million other prestige movies, was one of the girls' singular villain-turned-BFFs (who they put make-up on), and Willie Garson was their long-suffering witness protection liaison.

The twins are forced to head down under, learn how to surf and eat Vegemite* after witnessing a crime, placing them in witness protection. Does it make sense? Not at all. But hey, any excuse for a free trip to Australia!

* = it was totally Nutella. 

Warner Bros.
NO. 4: Billboard Dad

Released: 1998
Familiar Face: Tom Amandes as THE Billboard Dad, duh! Also, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario was type-cast as one of their BFFs because she was their BFF in real-life.

Much like the dad they pimp out to the single ladies of Venice, this movie was COOL TO THE MAX. And taught us that you can scramble eggs in a Ziploc bag.

Dualstar Productions
NO. 3: Passport to Paris

Released: 1999
Familiar Face: Gregory Peck's grandson Ethan Peck, who was Mary-Kate's first on-screen (and off-screen) kiss ever. NBD.

The girls' first international adventure also featured their first on-screen kisses. Such a major milestone in their filmography. Plus, baguettes and McDonald's French fries leading a revolution at the embassy!

Moviestore/Shutterstock
NO. 2: It Takes Two

Released: 1995
Familiar Face: Oh, you know, just STEVE GUTTENBERG and KIRSTIE ALLEY as the best fictional parental figures ever. 
You can keep The Parent Trap, we'll take the Olsens' version of the whole twins-switch-places-to-play-matchmakers trope any day, thank you very much. It just gives us that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of feeling and was one of the sisters' rare films to get a theatrical release.

Also, the best part of this movie (food fight aside) is that there is ZERO explanation behind how the twins were separated at birth. And no one knew.

Dualstar Productions
THE BEST: NO 1.: Holiday in the Sun

Released: 2001
Familiar Faces: Megan Fox as the villainous Brianna Wallace, as in the Wallace Department store Wallaces. And Austin Nichols, he of One Tree Hill and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame, was MK's bug-obsessed stalker/love interest.

Best location: The Bahamas! Best boy: Jordan Landers 4eva! Best outfits: The swimsuits! The sundresses! Best plot: The girls spend the night in jail because of a guy who runs a Sea-Doo shack! Holiday in the Sun is the ultimate teen fantasy…and the ultimate MK&A movie.

