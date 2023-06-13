We Ranked All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movies. You're Welcome!

Watch : Ashley Olsen MARRIES Louis Eisner

Picture this: It's 2001. You just fed your Tamagotchi after downing a Fruit by the Foot. *NSYNC holds the No. 1 spot on TRL. And Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are still releasing one straight-to-DVD vacation movie a year. Life is cool to the max.

If all of that just unlocked a core memory for you then June 13 is likely a date you know quite well: It's Mary-Kate and Ashley's birthday. While the Full House alums, now 37, may no longer act, their fans will always have Paris—Passport to Paris, that is, as well as When in Rome and Winning London.

Before saying goodbye to their on-screen personas in favor of building their own sartorial empire, the fashion moguls gifted millennials with a vast library of films, creating their own cinematic universe before releasing their final movie together in 2004. And we can't think of a better way to celebrate their birthday than by revisitng their movie masterpieces and answering one formidable question: Which one is their best?