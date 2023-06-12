Make Fitness a Priority and Save 49% On a Foldable Stationary Bike With Resistance Bands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It can be difficult to make fitness a consistent part of your life, especially if your schedule makes it an imposition to get the gym or hit a workout class. If you want to work out at home, reliable equipment is a must. Instead of abiding by a class schedule at a gym, you can work out whenever it is convenient for your routine. If you don't have a ton of space for fitness equipment at home, that can lead to additional stress. Thankfully, there are some deals on equipment with accommodating storage features.
The FITNATION Flex Express Elite Recumbent Bike folds up for easy storage. No more eyesores in your living room or exorbitant membership fees for a gym you never go to. This bike has 16 levels of adjustable resistance for your legs and rear-anchored resistance bands for the upper body. Shoppers with chronic health issues and people recovering from injuries have praised the FITNATION Flex Express Elite Recumbent Bike for delivering an effective workout that's not overly strenuous.
QVC shoppers can get the FITNATION Flex Express Elite Recumbent Bike for $179 instead of paying $350. Just make sure to use the exclusive E! promo code ENEWSQVC20 at checkout. This promo code can be used to save $20 on a $40+ QVC purchase. Take control of your fitness and save money before this deal disappears.
FITNATION Flex Express Elite Recumbent Bike with 16 Levels
This bundle includes a stationary bike with two AA batteries for the display plus the 30-day Echelon Experience app access and free trial. The bike has 16 levels and QVC has three colors to choose from. You can fold up this bike and there's a holder for your phone tablet in addition to a water bottle holder and built-in resistance bands.
Use the exclusive E! promo code ENEWSQVC20 at checkout to save $20 on a $40+ purchase.
FITNATION Flex Express Elite Recumbent Bike Reviews
A shopper said, "I really like this bike. It's so easy to use. The bands are a bonus to help upper arms. A person can start out easy and work their way up with the tension. It's so quiet that you can work out while you are watching tv even. Give it a try… You won't be disappointed!"
Another shared, "For the price point, I'm extremely happy. Light weight making it easy to move around. It was very easy to assemble. I put it together alone in less than an hour. I'm currently riding 3-4 times per week for 15 miles each ride. It's pretty comfortable. I'm thankful for the back support. No complaints at all."
Someone wrote, "Since my knee replacement I have not been able to find an exercise bike that works for me. Since this one declines it takes the pressure off the knee and works great. So quiet you can watch tv or talk on the phone while using it. I would definitely recommend this bike."
A shopper raved, "This bike is great !!! And well built, I wasn't sure if it would be sturdy enough, but it is , and it's also easy to adjust the position, and it doesn't take up much space.. it's easy to move too . and I definitely would recommend this bike to anyone who wants to get in shape!!!
SO GLAD I BOUGHT IT."
A reviewer explained, "I am in therapy rehab due to having COPD and need to work out extra at home. Works perfect. Comfortable and all the bells and whistles I need."
"I have RA and this bike was easy to put together & love riding it," a shopper wrote.
