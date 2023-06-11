These 20 Secrets About the Jurassic Park Franchise Will Find a Way

Watch : Jurassic OG Jeff Goldblum Reveals His Favorite Dino Death Scene

Hold onto your butts, Jurassic Park is 30 years old.

Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg and adapted from Michael Crichton's book, Jurassic Park premiered in 1993 and became a pop culture phenomenon that—unlike the dinosaurs—stood the test of time and changed the technology used in movies forever.

Like life, Jurassic Park finds a way: Five sequels and more than $6 billion at the box office later, the franchise has become one of the world's most successful and enduring film series. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum introduced audiences to the magical—and sometimes terrifying—world of dinosaur clones in the original trilogy, while Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard led the second installment of films. But the two casts came together for 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth movie in the franchise. Talk about a colussos occasion.

But did you know that Harrison Ford could have starred in the original movie? Or that two Jurassic Park co-stars were once engaged?