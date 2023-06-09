Elliot Page Details Secret, 2-Year Romance With Closeted Celeb

Watch : Elliot Page's ABC News Interview EXCLUSIVE Preview

Elliot Page is getting candid about his relationship history.

In addition to disclosing romances with co-stars and friends like Kate Mara and Olivia Thirlby in his new memoir Pageboy, the Umbrella Academy star opened up about a two-year private relationship he had with an unnamed partner in his mid-20s.

"We met making a film together," Page, who came out as lesbian in 2014 before coming out as transgender in 2020, wrote. "We would hold hands under a blanket in the back of the transpo van. Reaching instinctually. It wasn't discussed. It didn't need to be."

However, despite their burgeoning romance, she wasn't ready to go public.

"My partner was more closeted than me for a change," the Juno star wrote. "We were together for almost two years, and even some of my closest friends were not aware I was in a relationship. Her parents did not know."

"I was the friend that came for Christmas," he continued. "Only her sister and two of her friends knew. We never touched outside, we barely went to dinner. She was in my phone under the name ‘Ryan.'"