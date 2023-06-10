Helpless Orphan or Dangerous Adult: Inside the Truly Strange Story of Natalia Grace

Watch : How The Watcher Cast Was Instantly Hooked by True Story

Critics had a good laugh when Orphan came out in 2009.

Ostensibly a Bad Seed-style story about a family that adopts a 9-year-old Russian girl with murderous tendencies, the big twist was that—oh, wait—that's no child! That's a 33-year-old Estonian woman with a rare hormonal disorder who, yes, is very dangerous.

"If director Jaume Collet-Serra set out to make a parody of horror film clichés," AV Club noted at the time, "he succeeded brilliantly."

But Michael Barnett alleges he and his now-ex-wife Kristine Barnett fell prey to a nightmare scenario that can't help but evoke the plot of that seemingly implausible movie.

Investigation Discovery's six-episode series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace details Michael's story of a well-intended adoption gone horrifyingly wrong—juxtaposed with input from other observers of the case who find the Barnetts' version of events highly suspect.

The series notes that when Kristine was asked for comment regarding her role in the events depicted in the program, her only response was, "Your network is whack." E! News reached out to her attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.